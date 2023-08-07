After 11 Years Of Marriage, Natalie Portman And Her Husband Are Reportedly Separating Amid Cheating Rumors

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have been at the center of significant speculation as of late. This past June, sources alleged that Millepied was engaged in an extramarital affair, which had reportedly ended by the time the news was reported. Others also said he and Portman were still together and that they were aiming to work through their issues. However, insiders now indicate that the couple’s attempts to fully reconcile were unsuccessful, as they’re reportedly separating after 11 years of marriage.

News of the separation was confirmed by Us Weekly , which spoke to one of its sources about the situation. A source told the outlet that the parents of two are “currently on the outs” and had “been trying to work on their marriage” before reaching this decision.” The 46-year-old Benjamin Millepied was said to have had an intimate relationship with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. As of this writing, neither Millepied or his Oscar-winning wife have publicly addressed their reported split.

While the Annihilation star hasn’t spoken out about her estranged husband’s purported affair, individuals who claim to have knowledge on the matter have made claims. One person asserted that the 42-year-old Natalie Portman believes the “affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing” to her spouse. And while Portman was allegedly “humiliated” by the rumors that arrived in the aftermath, she was apparently “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her longtime partner. That reported openness is said to have partially stemmed from her not wanting their two kids to “grow up in a broken home.”

This development in the ongoing marriage drama comes shortly after Natalie Portman raised suspicions that she and her spouse were parting ways. Portman was photographed this past Friday – which was also her 11th wedding anniversary – in Sydney, Australia. She was taking in an Angel City FC event at the time, and many seemed to notice that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring .

France-born Benjamin Millepied, an accomplished dancer and choreographer, met the Marvel Cinematic Universe alum on the set of Black Swan in 2009. The actress tied the knot with Millepied in 2012 during a Jewish ceremony held in California. In 2011, the Star Wars icon gave birth to their first child, a son named Aleph. They’d welcome their second – daughter Amalia – in 2017. During their marriage, Millepied also converted to his wife’s religion, Judaism.

As she sorts out her relationship with her husband, Natalie Portman remains one of the busiest stars in the entertainment industry. She starred in and produced the drama film May December, which will have a limited theatrical release in November before it becomes available to Netflix subscribers . She’s also looking towards the release of crime thriller Lady in the Lake, a limited series based on Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name. A release date for the show has yet to be announced, but fans can expect it to be streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription .

Only time will tell whether Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied opt to formally announce their intention to separate. There are two possible details that we, the public, can probably assume, though. One of them is that the couple likely wants privacy as they navigate this period in their lives. The other is that they’ll probably seek to make their kids’ their top priority while dealing with this new normal.