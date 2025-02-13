Netflix’s Top 2 Movies Are Collectively Getting Horrible Ratings, And Audiences Aren’t Really Bullish On The One In The No. 3 Slot Either

Time waits for no movie on the 2025 movie schedule , even if it’s a title from the recent past. A new example of that modified adage at work has cropped up in the Top 10 list of most popular movies for Netflix subscription holders in the U.S. Three unlikely pictures have climbed to the charts, with the top two slots being universally low in their aggregator scores, and it’s about time we looked into the matter a little deeper.

Netflix’s Top Three Movies Of The Moments Are Not Quite Rotten Tomatoes Safe

In case you haven’t logged onto your Netflix queue today, don’t worry. We’ve got the vital stats on the trio of movies sparking up a conversation in the here and now. While the exact reason isn’t clear, we do know that the 2024 action film Aftermath and the recent critical bomb Kinda Pregnant are holding down the respective first and second slots on the “Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today” list.

As for that third film, it’s 2018’s Uncle Drew that’s being given an unusual boost. Take a look at the stats of our playing roster below:

Aftermath (2024) - Tomatometer: N/A (0 reviews), Popcornmeter: 39% (50+ ratings) Kinda Pregnant (2025) - Tomatometer: 28% (32 reviews), Popcornmeter: 23% (500+ ratings) Uncle Drew (2018) - Tomatometer: 62% (100 reviews), Popcornmeter: 48% (1000+ ratings)

Digging a little deeper into the numbers here, it’s wild that Uncle Drew found itself more welcomed by critics than fans. The Kyrie Irving-starring comedy vehicle feels like it’d be the type of film that’d swing the opposite way, with the pros not being on board and the fans giving it grace. Meanwhile, Aftermath and Kinda Pregnant are in a sense saddled with the baggage of non-existent/mostly negative reviews.

Which leads to the question of just why are these movies so popular on streaming, despite having such lousy reviews from the viewing public? Well, there’s some room to discuss that as well.

(Image credit: Voltage Pictures)

A Theory On Why Netflix’s Top Three Films Are So Popular

Streaming subscribers may have honestly propped these movies up for one of three reasons: curiosity, word of mouth or, in the case of Uncle Drew, kid’s entertainment. “Curiosity” would be likely, as the presence of noticeable stars and athletes in each picture would be a draw; especially when Aftermath has Mason Gooding, a horror heartthrob ready for cinematic death, front and center in the thumbnail and preview video available.

As for Kinda Pregnant, word of mouth would be the potential factor, as even negative reviews from friends and critics have to make a person wonder “Is this movie really that bad?” That sort of novelty is irresistible to even some of the snobbiest entertainment seekers, especially when it's an original that's new on Netflix and easy to stream.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which leaves Uncle Drew as a PG-13 movie that’s goofy and colorful enough that kids of all ages might just enjoy chilling with that comedy, potentially leading to repeat viewing. I say that with full knowledge that CinemaBlend’s own Uncle Drew review weighed in at 3 out of 5 stars, and flagged the picture as a romp that “might not be the most accessible tale for a casual fan.”

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

But other than the hard numbers you see above, it’s all armchair analyst talk here. So if you’re curious to form your own theories, you can jump onto Netflix for the time being and catch one, if not all of these buzzed about movies.