‘It’s Sad To Me’: Neve Campbell Left The Scream Franchise, But Watching It Fall Apart Has Been Tough

Scream is one of the most beloved horror franchises out there. Its campy, satirical take on the genre combined with the gory slasher scares you’d expect from classic horror flicks are what makes it unique. The franchise's star-studded sixth installment had strong box office returns last year, but the months following have not been smooth sailing. Pre-production on the seventh film seems to be facing a lot of problems, as many members of the cast and creative team have left or been dropped from the project. On that note, OG star Neve Campbell confessed that it's "sad" for her to watch the franchise fall apart, despite no longer being a part of it.

The star attended the BAFTA Tea event in Los Angeles, where she chatted with IndieWire about how she feels about the plethora of struggles currently facing Scream and development on the seventh film. Even though she may no longer be starring in the films, she still has a deep love for them, and the constant negative news about the franchise has been hard to watch. The “Scream Queen” said:

It’s sad to me that they’re struggling at the moment. I would imagine that the people at the top are spinning a little bit, trying to make the right decision. I think I would imagine people want to do the right thing. I would hope. I love this franchise. I love it for Wes [Craven]. I love it for all the people who’ve been involved and even the newer cast. I would hope it doesn’t fall apart.

For context, the lead of the fifth and sixth installments, Melissa Barrera, was axed the seventh film after making comments regarding the Palestine and Israel conflict. Her sentiments were seen as controversial by the studio. This was soon followed by the news of Jenna Ortega exiting the project, who was a major draw for the franchise. And, on the heels of all that, director Christopher Landon revealed he was also no longer attached to the Scream 7, saying that the dream job had turned into a “nightmare.” This certainly doesn’t sound like good news, and the future of the franchise seems to be in flux.

This isn’t the first time the horror film series has faced behind-the-scenes issues related to talent. After leading the franchise for five movies, Neve Campbell exited, and did not star in the sixth film. She was unable to reach a deal with the studio and ultimately decided to walk away from Scream VI. However, with the seventh being in an uncertain state right now, the studio executives may be a bit more inclined to get Campbell back for future installments. The actress seems to be open to returning, on certain conditions, of course:

Given the right circumstances? Yes. I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason that I didn’t do the film at the time, and I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don’t believe I would’ve been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years, and that still stands. So if they were to choose to come back to me, that would continue to be my takeaway. We’ll see.

At this point, Scream's producers needs something to keep the series afloat if they want to continue making the movies. It was reported that the studio did reach out to Neve Campbell after the high-profile exits, so maybe there is some glimmer of hope for horror fans. The circumstances are certainly different this time around, and the producers may have no other choice than to make some concessions in order to ensure the horror icon signs onto the new film. This story is still evolving, but fans should at least have a little optimism since Campbell would be open to reprising her role.

Considering all of the behind-the-scenes hullabaloo, it may be a while before Scream 7 hits theaters. In the meantime, horror fans can revisit the first six films in the franchise now with a Paramount+ subscription. Lovers of the genre should also read up on what other horror movies are heading to theaters and streaming.