I Never Saw David Tennant Comparing Conclave To James Bond Coming, But He Makes A Funny Point

Ever brilliant performer/Doctor Who vet David Tennant has been doing his part to maintain the heat of the on-going award season in Hollywood, and all he had to do was host the BAFTAS. This weekend’s ceremony saw Conclave as the top prize winner among the nominated films, perhaps creating some foreshadowing for the 2025 Oscar race .

If only the Scottish entertainer could also be enlisted to help clear up what’s going on with James Bond 26 ! While performing his hosting duties, he made a joke comparing the cinematic papal election and the process to find the next 007, and it highlights some frustrations I know I’ve been feeling over the past couple of years. The Guardian spotlighted this gag, with the Harry Potter cast alum poking gentle fun at not one, but two projects fellow graduate Ralph Fiennes is involved in. Said Tennant,

A hundred machinating schemers trying to decide between a conservative or progressive candidate, diversity or tradition. It’s like picking the next James Bond.

As CinemaBlend's resident James Bond fan, I recognize this joke works on many layers. One of which is the fact that the Good Omens star has his own ties to the 007 legacy. Not only was David Tennant the audiobook reader for the 2014 edition of On Her Majesty's Secret Service, but according to his appearance on the podcast Acting for Others, he claimed he was actually on the short list for the lead in Casino Royale.

That history may have helped draft this piece of topical humor involving the Bond franchise’s current woes – which involve a wide variety of issues. Whether it’s the rejection of a female James Bond , or the supposed feud between producer Barbara Broccoli and Amazon MGM Studios execs, the road to Bond 26 has been pretty rocky as of late. One could imagine the laughs responding to this joke were a mixture of bemusement and release from the pressure of this ever present subject.

Even Bond 26’s rumored tone could be attached to this pretty broad David Tennant punchline. As a debate about whether or not a campy, meme-worthy approach is the way to go for the franchise's future, there’s only so long people can follow the supposed betting odds before they start to wonder, “Is Commander Bond dead and buried at the movies?”

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

While none of this sounds particularly new to the legacy of James Bond movies , it doesn’t dispel the fact that some feel we’ve waited long enough to learn what comes next in the blockbuster spy series. A good sense of humor helps deal with such stumbling blocks, making David Tennant and the BAFTA writers all the wiser for using these modern times as inspiration.

Let's all keep this in mind as we wait for Mr. Bond to return to the silver screen, as there will surely be plenty of ribbing when it comes to this massive undertaking. As for Conclave, the Best Picture-nominated film from director Edward Berger is now available to stream with a Peacock subscription.