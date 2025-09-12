I Just Learned About A New Thriller That's Making History For The Deaf Community, And I'm Hyped By Its Premise

Lately, the Deaf community has been making great strides in cinema. CODA, a movie with Deaf characters played by Deaf actors , made history by winning Best Picture in 2022. Streaming is also providing Deaf inclusivity with movies like Barbie having an ASL version and Sinners’ cool new feature on Max with BASL. Now I've learned about a new thriller that’s making history for the Deaf community at TIFF and I’ve loving its premise.

While CODA was triumphant in having Deaf characters be the leads, we mostly see the Deaf community portrayed in supporting roles. Some examples include Eternals’ Makkari being the first Deaf superhero and The Last of Us’ Sam being reimagined as Deaf for the TV show. But, there are very few movies that have an all-Deaf cast. That’s all the more reason why I’m so hyped learning about Retreat, “the world’s first Deaf thriller” that hit TIFF . Here's the premise:

When Eva (Anne Zander), a young woman from Berlin, arrives at an isolated retreat for Deaf people in the English countryside, she hopes to find belonging, support, and connection. Set in a sprawling manor house and run by the enigmatic Mia, the retreat prides itself on preparing its residents for the harsh realities of a hearing world. But Mia’s methods — part boot camp, part spiritual doctrine — quickly raise questions. What exactly is being prepared for? And why does no one ever seem to leave?

I’ve always been intrigued by movies about cults ever since I first saw Martha Marcy May Marlene and Midsommar. There’s something about loving the idea of a character stepping into a new world that should feel like a utopia from the real world, only to discover it’s the exact opposite.

With the premise of an isolated retreat that creates a whole new world for the Deaf community, it can be relatable why a Deaf character would want to venture into it. It reminds me of what Sound of Metal’s Paul Raci said about the oppression of Deaf people being taken advantage of by the hearing community. However, based on the heart-stopping plot of Retreat, it appears that the retreat is more like a cult that’s focused on control rather than Deaf residents connecting.

What will be exciting about seeing an all-Deaf cast in a thriller is that their ASL is sure to come off as very emotional. According to THR , the standout scene work comes from seeing the actors sign through emotions like misery, suffering, happiness and betrayal. I’m expecting the feelings of each sign to say more than vocal words ever could. British writer-director Ted Evans, who’s also Deaf, told the publication what he’s looking forward to with his 2025 movie release:

I’m really excited about sign language cinema. There’s something in there exciting — I use language almost as if it’s like a dance, oral combat, and weaving it into the grammar of the film is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

I’ve always thought about ASL as a beautiful language in being expressive with your hands “like a dance,” as Evans said. I’m honestly surprised it’s taken so long to finally have a movie that treats ASL as the heartbeat of the story.

Foreign language movies have spanned across the globe, with directors like Parasite’s Bong Joon-Ho saying in his Golden Globe speech about overcoming the “barriers of subtitles” to be introduced to great movies. The same should be said with movies where the primary language is sign language.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Knowing there’s a thriller coming out all told in sign language is already making me hyped for Retreat. Fortunately, Ted Evans said the Deaf community is having a “moment” in the U.K. with the BBC all-Deaf cast miniseries Reunion also premiering at TIFF, as well as the drama film Code of Silence starring Deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. With the Deaf community making achievements in entertainment, let’s cross our fingers that we continue getting more of this representation.