Newly Swole Jonathan Majors Explains Why He ‘Selfishly’ Wanted To Play Dennis Rodman In His Upcoming Movie

Jonathan Majors has been doing well lately. In addition to sending the Internet into a frenzy over his ripped body, the actor has secured multiple roles, including that of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. As one of Hollywood’s rising leading men, Majors now has a pick of parts to choose from. But one of his latest choices might surprise his fans as he might be gearing up to play NBA legend Dennis Rodman in an upcoming biopic. As he eyes the role, the swole Creed III star explained why he "selfishly" wanted to play the legendary power forward.

The Harder They Fall star is reportedly gearing up to play the controversial player in the film 48 Hours in Vegas. Jonathan Majors has proven in a brief period that he’s capable of inhabiting any character he plays. But the MCU star is enamored with Rodman and his life. Variety caught up with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor on the Academy Gala red carpet, where he explained what drew him to play the iconic NBA personality:

His character as a man is one that is unbridled. What is to be free? To make your choices, regardless of the impending consequences? are what he most loves to explore. He’s eclectic. He’s an open mind. He’s an open heart. And, selfishly, you want to play a role like that, because it’s gonna push you to that place. Jesse Brown teaches me things about my soul and spirit. I know Rodman’s going to too, and I’m just looking forward to getting into it.

Of course, the 33-year-old actor is a strong choice for the role of the eccentric Chicago Bulls player. His performance as He Who Remains in Loki alone is evidence that he’s capable of taking on a larger-than-life personality. The cerebral star seems to be approaching this as a character study of sorts, which is the right approach. Given the trials and triumphs of the power forward’s life, Majors surely wants to transform and give his take on Rodman’s persona. Capturing such a small slice of the basketball legend 's life might yield another stellar performance from the rising star.

The Dennis Rodman biopic will focus on two specific days during the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA Finals run. The film will follow the eccentric five-time NBA champion as he and the Bulls’ assistant general manager went on a trip to Las Vegas. Aside from Jonathan Majors reportedly playing the retired basketball star, it's unclear who will play the general manager or what other notable figures will be depicted in the still-developing sports film. While there are still a number of unknown variables here, there's no doubt that Majors will knock it out of the park.

Considering that it's still in the early stages, Lionsgate has yet to confirm a production start date for the project. While viewers wait to see Jonathan Majors as Dennis Rodman, they will get a chance to thirst over him when the period war film Devotion arrives on November 23. After that, he'll appear as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits cinemas on February 17, 2023. See what else Majors has lined up by looking at our 2023 movie schedule and check out what upcoming movies are arriving during the remainder of 2022