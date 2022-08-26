Nick Cannon’s Other Partner Abby De La Rosa Has A Funny Take On The Masked Singer Host Having Another Kid

Nick Cannon has had eight kids with five women across a little over a decade and as he announced this week, he has more on the way. And as The Masked Singer host recently shared, he and Brittany Bell are expecting a third child together , the internet loves to joke about Cannon continuously having children. One in particular led Cannon’s other partner, Abby De La Rosa, who he has twins Zion and Zillion with, is getting in on poking fun at his growing family.

Abby De La Rosa is currently pregnant herself, however she has not revealed who the father is. Amidst the news of Bell’s pregnancy, she came across a comedy video joking about how Nick Cannon is having all the kids so the Millennials don’t have to and will soon have enough to take over the Kardashians for world supremacy. She shared the video on Instagram and made this funny comment:

Move over Kardashians, Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy

Gen “C” meaning the Cannon generation. It was inspired by Brian Moller ’s video where he plays characters from different generations (Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z) discussing Cannon having all these kids. Check it out:

The comedian called Nick Cannon’s “America’s Dad” as he used the video to congratulate the host on expecting another child, his ninth. Cannon and Brittany Bell have two other kids already, Golden Cannon, who was born in February 2017 and Powerful Queen Cannon, born in December 2020. Cannon’s kids with Abby De La Rosa are twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021.

De La Rosa and Cannon look to be close as they raise their kids together and he remains involved in their lives along with his other children . Back in June, the parents took their twins to Disneyland and they went to the Bahamas together in July, as Cannon got engaged to Bell. Many believe that Abby De La Rosa is pregnant with his tenth child as well, (she did refer to him as her “baby daddy” when they went to the Bahamas hot off his engagement). Plus, Cannon even said it was “safe to bet” he’d have multiple kids in 2022 .

Nick Cannon faced a tragedy in September 2021 when one of his children, Zen, who he had with Alyssa Scott five months earlier, died of a brain tumor. While Cannon shared in early 2022, he had a vasectomy consultation , the death of his son led him to be depressed and stopped his brief stint of celibacy to be sexually active instead.