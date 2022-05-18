With Baby No. 8 On The Way, Nick Cannon Gets Candid About Making Vasectomy Moves So He Won’t ‘Populate The Earth Completely’

It was revealed earlier this year that Nick Cannon has his eighth baby on the way with Bre Tiesi, the fifth mother of his children. Previously, The Masked Singer host has been candid about procreation and his family, openly announcing he doesn’t like to use condoms and even making jokes about not really knowing how many Cannon kids are out there. However, it looks like the time for more and more procreation may be coming to an end thanks to a potential vasectomy move the TV host may make.

One thing Nick Cannon has repeatedly been clear about is feeling “blessed” to have so many children. He maintained that line in a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop , also calling his children "gifts" and stating that they give him "purpose" in his life. With this in mind though, there are some trials to having myriad children (with another on the way) and Cannon also admitted he has taken the first steps toward ending his penchant for having children.

I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.

This is a different take than what the comedian has espoused in the past when he has said in the past. Back in 2021, Nick Cannon was certainly open to the idea of more children, bringing in his belief that even if he says he is done, God may not agree and might say, 'No you are not."

But he's gone through a lot over the past twelve months. There was the loss of his son Zen to brain cancer and there was plenty of press surrounding his impending arrival with Bre Tiesi. Plus, on a work-related note, Cannon saw his TV show get cancelled as well. So, there's been a lot of change for him this year, not least of which seems to be his attitude toward his children.

He also said in the interview that he does feel “guilt” oftentimes at only getting certain snapshots with his kids rather than getting to be with all of them every single moment as fathers in more conventional family structures may be able to.

I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we're working and constantly going. Especially right now when they're younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags

That Six Flags family party he’s mentioning for the twins he shares with ex Mariah Carey is particularly notable to this conversation, given that Nick Cannon snapped a photo during the event that went viral after he used the caption to throw a little shade at gossipers. These gossipers, of course, are often commenting about his family planning choices and with this vasectomy comment there will likely be more to talk about today.

Nick Cannon has always been a candid figure in Hollywood, so if he follows through with another doctor's appointment, I wouldn't be surprised if we get all the details at some point. For now, here's hoping he continues to share important and memorable moments with all of his kids.