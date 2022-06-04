Ahead Of His Eighth Child’s Birth, Nick Cannon Gets Real About How Involved He Is In His Kids’ Lives

Nick Cannon has garnered a bit of a reputation in the eyes of the public for being a very fertile man. He’s already had seven kids in total, four of which were born in the last two years alone. And the birth of baby number eight is soon on the way. Ahead of the new addition to the Cannon Kids Club, though, the former Nickelodeon star got real about how involved he actually is in all of his kids’ lives.

The general perception is that his situation might prove to be a difficult balancing act. At 41 years old, Nick Cannon is still rather busy in the entertainment industry – from hosting on The Masked Singer to headlining his own daytime talk show in recent years. Simultaneously, his kids to date have been born to four different mothers which is, obviously, four different households to juggle (and soon to be five). Despite all of this arithmetic making things sound rather confusing, Cannon himself claims it’s pretty simple in his book. He told Men’s Health:

Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.

The Wild ‘N Out alum is seemingly referring mostly to the two older children from his previous marriage to Mariah Carey (who he was allegedly trying to woo back of late). Those fraternal twins just turned 11 in April, while the other kids are all under the age of 5. There’s his and Brittany Bell’s 5-year-old son and 1.5-year-old daughter, along with his 1-year-old twin sons with Abby De La Rosa. He also had a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott a month after the De La Rosa twins were born, but he tragically died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Baby number eight with Bre Tiesi is going to be another boy for Nick Cannon. The child’s due date hasn’t been officially confirmed yet but, given Tiesi was already showing a slight baby bump back in January when they made that controversial announcement and it’s been six months since then, well, you can do the math.

In the lead up to the birth, though, the actor has been shooting down constant chatter surrounding his circumstances. In May, he in fact shared a candid Insta snap of two of his kids together (who happen to be half-siblings in this case) with a caption shading all the gossipers online. Likewise, Nick Cannon revealed in a more recent interview that he got a vasectomy consultation so as not to “populate the Earth completely,” as some thought or perhaps joked would happen.

While the future of his personal life seems a little clearer at the moment, his business endeavors are a slightly different story. His self-titled talk show on YouTube got cancelled after just one season. The news came on the heels of several talk shows getting the axe, including The Wendy Williams Show, The Real and Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running series.

Nevertheless, Nick Cannon remains a host and executive producer on the wildly popular competition series The Masked Singer on Fox, which just revealed the Season 7 winner during its finale last month. Fans can check out all those episodes with a Hulu subscription. And be sure you're keeping up with news on Lucky #8's arrival!