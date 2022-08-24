Nick Cannon Reveals 10th Child Is Indeed On The Way In Video With Familiar Baby Mama

With all of the gigs he’s working from year to year, Nick Cannon is definitely aiming to keep making bank to help keep his ever-growing number of offspring safe and secure with their respective mothers. Cannon has currently sired eight children to date, with Bre Tiesi giving birth to the latest, Legendary Love Cannon , earlier in the summer. A rumored-going-on-certain ninth child is on the way with Abby De La Rosa , and the Masked Singer host has now gone out and revealed himself via a new video a tenth child is also on the horizon.

Nick Cannon shared the somewhat NSFW video below on Instagram , confirming that he and model Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together. Check it out!

Going by the hashtags alone, Nick Cannon made it clear that he and Brittany Bell are set to have their second son, with their first, Golden Cannon, having been born in February 2017. The pair also share a daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, who was born in December 2020.

In the maternity shoot shown in the video, Bell appears to be fairly far along in the pregnancy already, as there were obviously no moves made to cover up her stomach size. But given that every pregnancy is obviously different, there's no way to know when she's due without Bell herself sharing the news with fans. Could possibly make for a fun holiday season, though.

As TMZ notes, Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell were spotted out together months prior to the reveal, with it appearing that attempts were made to deflect such pregnancy speculation. If that was the goal there, it clearly worked, since the pregnancy news was quite a shock indeed.

It’s been quite an emotional roller coaster of a year for Nick Cannon, who was still deeply mourning the death of his and Alyssa Scott’s son Zen , who passed away due to brain cancer at just five months old. That led into Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy announcement unintentionally going public , which was then followed by The Nick Cannon Show getting canceled . Followed by the aforementioned Legendary’s birth and other rumors, coupled with a whole lot of opening up to others about using sex as a way to find comfort for his grief, despite prior intentions to stay celibate.

Here’s hoping Nick Cannon stays in celebration mode and continues to look as happy as he does in the video with Brittany Bell, and that their continued journey through parenthood is a positive one. It definitely hasn't been easy on the women in Cannon's life, either, as they've faced harassment from others simply for having the entertainer's children.

Fans can catch Nick Cannon back on stage hosting The Masked Singer when Season 8 debuts on Fox on Wednesday, September 21, at 8:00 p.m. Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are coming soon.