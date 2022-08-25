Well, Nick Cannon Did Tell Us It Was ‘Safe To Bet’ He’d Have Multiple Kids This Year

Nick Cannon has attracted a lot of attention over the past couple of years regarding the number of rugrats he's bringing into the world — and the number of women who are mothering his children . As that number continues to climb in 2022, we can’t say he didn’t warn us! After welcoming three children in 2021, the actor said earlier this summer that you’d be “safe to bet” that the stork would deliver another trio this calendar year. With the reveal this week that Brittany Bell is pregnant with his 10th child , Cannon’s prediction appears to be right on track.

Bre Tiesi shared her birth story after she and Nick Cannon welcomed Legendary Love — her first child and Cannon’s eighth — in June. Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to Cannon’s twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021, is also pregnant again, and it’s widely believed that the Drumline star is the father. If that’s true, Brittany Bell’s bundle of joy will make three babies for the former talk show host this year, and 10 overall.

In 2021, along with his twins with Abby De La Rosa, Nick Cannon welcomed baby Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer, tragically passing away in December at just 5 months old . Before Zen’s death, Cannon had talked about going celibate , but losing his son put him into a depression, and he said he was too weak to remain abstinent. He recalled:

So, in December — especially right before Christmas — I started fucking like crazy, and that’s when I like broke the celibacy. I was probably celibate like a month and a half strong.

It was then that he confirmed 2022 would very likely be just as fruitful as 2021 for his progeny. While Nick Cannon fathering so many children with different women in a short time span is a unique situation, it doesn’t appear to be too much of an issue for those involved. Abby De La Rosa loves that her children are part of such a large family , saying:

It’s a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be.

Bre Tiesi also defended their family dynamic , saying that even with so many women involved, if she ever needs anything from Nick Cannon, he’s there. She said:

I never have to worry or question if he is going to be present.

The Wild 'n Out host has addressed this as well, saying this summer that even with so many kids, he’s probably more engaged with children throughout their day than the average adult. He said:

If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.

Hopefully that all continues as the kiddos get older, since currently only three of his children are over the age of 2. As well as the six children who were born and will be born in 2021 and 2022, Nick Cannon shares two other children with Brittany Bell — Powerful Queen, born in 2020, and Golden, born in 2017 — as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.