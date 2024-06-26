Nicole Kidman Wished Keith Urban Happy Anniversary With The Loveliest Vacation Pic (And Now I Want To Be There)

Nicole Kidman has a pretty busy year ahead in the world of 2024 movies , which includes this weekend’s Netflix rom-com A Family Affair. But you wouldn’t know it by looking at the actor’s most recent social media post. In fact, the photo of her and husband Keith Urban is the furthest thing from the bustle of promotions and junket life.

Shared with a sweet message wishing him a happy anniversary, it’s an absolutely tranquil Instagram image, and now I want to be there. To clarify, I want to be wherever this lovely couple happens to be on holiday; not literally in the middle of this sweet moment between Kidman and Urban.

Despite Nicole Kidman's desire for more AMC commercials, I doubt she or her husband would want to see random fans gawking at them as if they were on the silver screen. You’ll see why I needed to make that clear, as you behold that romantic spectacle below:

On one hand, this is an absolutely gorgeous tribute to this couple’s love. Just a pure expression of gratitude, and a celebration of their 18 years of marriage. But on the other side of the coin, part of me feels like I’m intruding, and should either offer the couple a bottle of sparkling water, or scupper off pretty damned quickly. What can I say, I don’t like to be rude!

Naturally, Nicole Kidman is sharing this candid moment because she’s comfortable in expressing her love for Keith Urban. And honestly, if I did happen to be wandering by this moment, I’d be mighty curious to hear what he is playing for his lady love in this unspecified setting. Like is he still playing “Somebody Like You” after Kelly Clarkson’s cover ; or is he upholding the unwritten law that when Kelly sings your song, she’s officially stolen it?

This moment of respite definitely seems to be well earned, as Ms. Kidman seems to have both Spellbound and Babygirl on her plate for the rest of the year’s releases. Not to mention what we know about Practical Magic 2 , while lacking an official release date, may change in the near future to accommodate a production shoot sooner than later.

As if that wasn't enough, Nicole Kidman seems to be entering here A24 era, thanks to her role in Margo's Got Money Troubles' TV adaptation. Busy doesn't begin to cover it all, which is just another reason for Nicole and Keith Urban to take a breather amidst the salty air of the sea.

It certainly looks like a happy anniversary for these crazy kids, and now I think we should give them back their alone time. For all of you fans who want to see more of Nicole Kidman, make sure your Netflix subscription is current, as that’s your exclusive ticket to catching A Family Affair, starting June 28th. Now if you'll excuse me, I had the need to find myself some sparkling water and a plane ticket.