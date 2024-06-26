Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Everything We Know About The Apple TV+ Adaptation

It seems like every week we’re hearing about all kinds of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations set to hit the big screen or land on one of the best streaming services around, and we’re back with another promising project: Margo’s Got Money Troubles. The Apple TV+ original series , which is being made in conjunction with A24 will take one of the the most talked about 2024 novels and potentially turn it into a must-watch series we’ll be talking about for years to come.

If this is the first you’re hearing about Margo’s Got Money Troubles, no need to fret, as we have a full breakdown of everything that has been announced about the show so far, including the multiple ways Elle Fannings is involved, who else is attached to star, and several other details.

It is unknown when the eight-part Margo’s Got Money Troubles will become available for anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription . However, considering how production hasn’t yet started on the upcoming A24 TV series , and the cast is still being rounded out (more on that next), there’s a good chance we won’t see this show on the 2024 TV schedule , but instead sometime in early-to-mid-2025 at the very soonest.

Elle Fanning And Nicole Kidman Will Lead The Margo’s Got Money Troubles Cast

The Margo’s Got Money Troubles cast will certainly grow tremendously between now and the time of production, but at this point, only two actors are attached to star in the series. However, those two A-listers – Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman – bring with them years of experience both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Elle Fanning as Margo Millet

According to Deadline , Elle Fanning will lead the Margo’s Got Money Troubles cast as Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and former professional wrestler who becomes a major hit on OnlyFans. A successful former child star who appeared in everything from Studio Ghibli classics like My Neighbor Totoro and more recent shows like Great, Fanning has dozens of credits to her name. And that list will soon grow larger when Fanning takes on one of the leading roles in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown , the Timothee Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, who is also producing the series alongside Elle and Dakota Fanning, is set to appear in the series, but her character’s identity has yet to be announced. It's possible that the two-time Emmy Award winner will be playing Margo’s mom from the novel, but we’ll have to wait and see. Regardless of her role, Kidman is fully capable of handling both drama and comedy, which may come in handy when approaching an adaptation like this.

Who Will Play Margo's Dad, Jinx?

In Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Margo’s dad, Jinx, plays a pivotal role in a number of capacities. Not only does the former professional wrestler help her raise her infant child, but he also helps her with her OnlyFans experiment by helping craft a character to make it a success. And while Jinx has not yet been cast, we can speculate and come up with some great options. Several talented wrestlers-turned-actors like John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Kevin Nash could add some believability and talent to the role, especially if the creative team wants input from someone who’s lived that life.

If Apple TV+, A24, and the show’s producers wanted to take a different route, an actor like John Hawkes would be someone we’d like to see. Though he doesn’t have a history as a professional wrestler and doesn’t look like a former grappler, he’s such a dynamic actor that he could pull this off.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles Follows A Young Mother As She Uses OnlyFans And Her Family’s Professional Wrestling Knowledge To Make Something Of Herself

When Margo’s Got Money Troubles lands on Apple TV+, it will follow a young college student who tries to make sense of her life after a brief affair with her college professor finds her living as a single mom. The 20-year-old, forced to come up with a way to support herself and her child, decides to create an OnlyFans account for extra income.

However, with the help of her dad and his vast knowledge of the wrestling business after years in the ring, Margot Millet creates a dynamic character and presence that quickly translates to fans of her own and more cash than she knows what to do with.

The Show Is Based On Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 Novel Of The Same Name

The show is based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, and was announced by The Hollywood Reporter more than six months before readers actually got a chance to grab the book from store shelves. Published by HarperCollins imprint William Morrow, the much-talked-about novel has found a spot on the most anticipated book listings by the New York Times, the Today Show, Goodreads, and several others.

David E. Kelley Will Serve As The Margot’s Got Money Troubles Showrunner

Back in February 2024 when Deadline was sharing all kinds of details about Margo’s Got Money Troubles, the outlet announced that David E. Kelley, who had been attached to the project for several months at that point, would be writing, producing, and serving as showrunner. The Emmy Award-winning TV writer and producer has created or produced shows like Ally McBeal, the critically acclaimed Presumed Innocent , and Big Little Lies over the years, the latter of which featured Nicole Kidman in a major capacity.

Elle Fanning Narrates The Margo's Got Money Troubles Audiobook

If you want to check out Margo’s Got Money Troubles before the show lands on Apple TV+, you can either pick up the novel at most retailers or seek out the audiobook version, which is read by Elle Fanning. In June 2024, People shared a five-minute excerpt from the first chapter of the audiobook, and it gives you a taste of what to expect from the rest of the story if you choose to carry on.

Expect to hear much more about Margo’s Got Money Troubles in the coming weeks and months, as information should become more available in no time at all.