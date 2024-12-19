No Big Deal, Just Ariana Grande Gushing Over Boyfriend Ethan Slater’s New Photoshoot

Celebrity couples have a way of turning heads, such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Another pair that's made plenty of headlines since getting together is Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who met while working together as part of the Wicked cast. They're still going strong, with Grande recently gushing over her boyfriend's new photoshoot.

What we know about Wicked 2 is limited, but anticipation for the sequel is high following the first movie's wild success. Grande and Slate have been sharing sweet moments on the red carpet, and the "Eternal Sunshine" singer has continued to be his biggest cheerleader. Slater posted images from a photoshoot on Instagram, which resulted in Grande showing some love in the comments section. Check out the post below:

A post shared by Ethan Slater (@ethanslater) A photo posted by on

Pretty damn stylist. There's lots of love in the comments of this post, including from Ariana Grande herself. She responded twice, once that simply reads "!!! ♡", and other which included actual words. It reads:

the Buster Keaton of today !

That's some high praise. Slater is an accomplished Broadway actor, who is now getting even more recognition as a bonafide movie star. And Grande seems to think he's got a resemble to legendary filmmaker and actor Buster Keaton. Talk about some big shoes to fill.

Ethan Slater has shared his experience handling all the original backlash against his relationship with Grande, but it seems like things have quieted down for the pair of Wicked stars. He continues to do press for the movie, including the photoshoot with Schon Magazine. You can see more of the spread below:

A post shared by Schön! Magazine (@schonmagazine) A photo posted by on

Look at the new Buster Keaton go. Slater definitely looks striking in this image, and the camera really does love him. Suddenly the year-long wait for the second Wicked movie feels much longer. Give us more Boq!

As previously mentioned, Ethan Slater faced some backlash when the news of his relationship with Ariana Grande went public. While Grande was in the midst of divorce, reports claimed that Slater abandoned his wife and child to date the pop star. The Wicked actors were the subject of a number of headlines and memes related to their romance, but that hasn't actually broken them. And since they both survived the press tour for the movie musical, it certainly seems like the worst is behind them.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wicked broke box office records upon its release in November, and has continued to make money in the time that's passed. Anticipation for the second part is super high as a result, with Broadway fans like myself eager to see how beloved songs from the show's second act on the big screen... especially Boq and Nessa's big song "The Wicked Witch of The East."

Wicked is in theaters now, and the second movie will follow suit November 21st. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.