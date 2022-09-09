No Big Deal, Just Jeffrey Dean Morgan Giving Brendan Fraser Some NSFW Comeback Love After Teary The Whale Standing Ovation

Fans have been waiting for the moment that Brendan Fraser would grace us again with his presence on the big screen. From the day The Mummy star knew making a Hollywood comeback would be the right decision , he’s landed steady work for movies in projects like Batgirl and The Whale. While we may never see the former, the latter recently landed Fraser a standing ovation. Now, The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan is sending some love in the middle of this Brennaissance.

There’s no better way to make a Hollywood comeback than to give it everything you’ve got. In this case, that meant playing the challenging role of an overweight man looking to make his own comeback in his estranged daughter’s life. After receiving warm love at the Venice Film Festival debut of the movie, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan responded on Twitter to a video of the standing ovation, dropping an NSFW f-bomb in the process.

So fuckin' happy for this dude. He deserves all this and more. Congrats brother.

The response was to a video Tweet which showed him in tears as he received a six-minute standing ovation for his performance in The Whale. There was no leaving that theater as the thunderous applause encouraged him to stay and take a bow. Watching the full ovation video, I can see why Jeffrey Dean Morgan reached out to him. Seeing the video of his response definitely put tears in my own eyes. It sends a message that Fraser was missed by his fans and that people are rooting for him.

So fuckin happy for this dude. He deserves all this and more. Congrats brother. https://t.co/rPa4dEiItaSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Jeffrey Dean Morgan wasn’t the only one to send his praises to the returning actor. Batgirl ’s co-director Adil El Arbi posted a sweet message saying how happy he was for the star and that it had been a great honor working with him. While the cancelation of Batgirl means audiences will probably never get to see it, at least those who worked on the scrapped film have fond memories of spending time with the Inkheart actor. Dwayne Johnson also sent his praises for Fraser’s Hollywood comeback as he touched on their shared The Mummy background. The 53-year-old actor is receiving nothing but love from his fellow actors and those who have followed his film career throughout the years.

Critics and fans already had a good feeling the new movie would be triumphant for Brendan Fraser as soon as The Whale's first photo was released . Once festivalgoers were able to watch this movie in full, they had a lot of praiseworthy thoughts about Fraser and co.