No Big Deal, Just Sylvester Stallone And Jason Statham Ribbing Each Other During Their Time On The Expendables 4 Set

The Expendables 4 (or Expend4bles) is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, as adrenaline junkies have been waiting eight years for a new installment in the high-octane film series. Before the film wrapped production, Sylvester Stallone had been teasing fans with some badass behind-the-scenes set videos via social media. Now, he’s posted another video from his time on set, and it shows him and co-star Jason Statham ribbing each other. I mean, two of the biggest action stars in the world just joking around on set? No big deal, right?

Sylvester Stallone finished his work on Expendables 4 this past fall and celebrated by sharing a video from the set. What we didn’t know at the time, however, is that before he departed, he had a funny exchange with Jason Statham about his imminent exit. Stallone dropped the clip of the chuckle-worthy exchange on his Instagram account. You can check it out for yourself down below:

The Rocky icon’s departure from the set is more significant than some may know. The 75-year-old actor previously revealed that the movie will mark his final time playing the role of Barney Ross in the series. With that, he’s relinquished leadership of the franchise to the Transporter alum, who plays Lee Christmas. One would think that it’s a bittersweet development for the stars and fans but, at the very least, it seems the actors made the most of their time on set during this latest outing.

Jason Statham was also sharing production updates amid filming. One of his posts included some snapshots of him alongside Iko Uwais , who’s set to play the villain of the movie . And based on the photos, Uwais’ character is not someone to be trifled with. Luckily, Statham’s Lee Christmas will have some familiar allies in his corner.

The Expendables 4 will also feature returning stars Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. And in terms of new blood, the action flick has recruited Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa and Megan Fox. This lineup should provide fans with a nice mix of old and new characters. The series is clearly in a period of transition, so it’s understandable that the producers would want to try to bring in a fresh batch of stars. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, yet the first look teased some rough and steamy scenes .

There are high expectations for the film, and Sylvester Stallone and co. are really going to have to bring it if they hope to match the intensity of the first three installments. I’d expect that the actor has done what he can to ensure that it lives up to the hype. And as we wait for it, we’ll hopefully get some more nice behind-the-scenes videos like this newest one featuring the jovial Stallone and Jason Statham.