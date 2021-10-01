No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Is Playing An Iconic Disney Character This Halloween, And Sign Me Up

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Billie Eilish has been especially busy this year as she has rolled out her latest album, Happier Than Ever, along with a telling documentary about her life and a Disney+ concert special. She's also the voice behind the newest James Bond theme for No Time To Die and has an upcoming world tour. Along with all of that, the singer has just made her Halloween night plans, and it involves her playing tribute to the season’s classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas to a live audience.

Just about every year this time of year, Danny Elfman invites fans to his live-to-film concert experience of The Nightmare Before Christmas. The event gives people the chance to see the stop-motion animated movie with the added element of the movie being set to live music and Danny Elfman reprising his voice role as Jack Skellington in the flesh. Elfman has announced that this time around, Billie Eilish has joined the performance to voice Sally and undoubtedly sing her own rendition of “Sally’s Song” in Los Angeles, California.

On Halloween night at the Banc of California Stadium, Billie Eilish will serve as a special guest at The Nightmare Before Christmas event. Tickets are already on sale , with prices ranging from $40 to $179 and taking place at a large outdoor venue that is also the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club.

The role of Sally was originally played by Catherine O’Hara, and the actress has previously been in attendance for this live-to-film event to reprise her role. Also joining Danny Elfman and Billie Eilish on Halloween Night this year will be “Weird Al” Yankovic as Lock and Ken Page reprising his role as Oogie Boogie. Grammy-winning conductor John Mauceri will lead a full orchestra of the film’s score to play over The Nightmare Before Christmas.

This is an unexpected, but great addition to the performance, and on All Hallows’ Eve of all days. Billie Eilish has recently worked with Disney for her concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles. In the Disney+ movie, the singer performed the entirety of her new album and was animated into a cartoon character of herself. The movie was in part inspired by the Disney character Jessica Rabbit of Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Much like Roger Rabbit, The Nightmare Before Christmas is another groundbreaking Disney property that pushed the boundaries of the studio and has since become a classic. Eilish has implemented horror elements in a lot of her music, and this movie is heavily influenced by the genre as well. The Nightmare Before Christmas and Billie’s special are both currently available on Disney+. If you’d like to subscribe for the service you can use this link to do so.

Along with the upcoming performance, Billie Eilish has contributed her music talents to the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die, now playing in UK theaters and coming to the U.S. on October 8.

