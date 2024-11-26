Nosferatu Now Has A Popcorn Bucket, And I Think It Makes Up For Some Fans Missing Out On The Opportunity Of A Lifetime

My friends, I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for the 2024 movie schedule to unfurl the darkness of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu upon the silver screen this Christmas. I’m a firm believer that “scary ghost stories” go together with “tales of the glories of Christmases long long ago,” just as Andy Williams sang back in the day. But now I’ve found myself on a new mission, and yes it involves procuring a popcorn bucket.

You see, while I’m still freaking out over Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’s collectable snack vessel , I now have a new obsession. This one could make up for missing out on a once in a lifetime opportunity that Focus Features is giving fans right now.

Nosferatu's Popcorn Bucket Is The Wildest SFW Option I've Seen Yet

Yes, you read that header correctly, as I don’t count Alien: Romulus’ wild popcorn vessels safe for work. You can argue with me if you think it’s safe to work around Xenomorphs, but that’s besides the point. Nosferatu has an official popcorn vessel, and you can see how damned cool it is if you look at this official post from the film’s social media post below:

A post shared by Nosferatu (@nosferatuthefilm) A photo posted by on

I’m not lying when I tell you that the moment I showed my gothically-inclined wife this post, she automatically made the demand that this unholy vessel of snackage be under the Christmas tree. And yes, that demand did come with the caveat that I will be “damned to the depths of Hell” if I don’t deliver. So if anyone at Focus Features can help save my soul, I’d be eternally grateful.

At the same time, my own dark heart mourns for a Nosferatu experience I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make. We’re going to need to take another trip to social media to experience yet another gothic delight that some of you may have actually seen yourselves in your travels. Be warned, some of you may have reactions of anger on a similar wavelength to Bill Skarsgård's intense reaction to his character's appearance.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Once In A Lifetime Nosferatu Experience You Might Miss Out On

There's an awesome opportunity that some of you out there might be able to experience, if you’re currently within driving distance to one of ten cities across the United States. The folks behind the Nosferatu marketing have crafted only that many full-sized replicas of Count Orlock’s coffin. Before we discuss this any further, here’s the social media video announcing that very unique attention grabber:

A post shared by DiscussingFilm (@discussingfilm) A photo posted by on

Yes, you read that caption correct: these are 575-lb replicas of a genuine, bonafide, electrified, lid-raising vampire coffin! I highly doubt you’ll be allowed to climb into the coffin to get that freshly raised from the dead look. At the same time, while I’m not encouraging any sort of shenanigans with this ancient looking relic, I’m also pleading with you to talk to your local theater manager before even trying. Provided of course, you live near any of those 10 cities.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a world where movie marketing is looking for novel and exciting ways to juice up a movie’s promotional engines, everything we know about Nosferatu points towards this campaign being one of the best. And while I’m probably not going to make it to the coffin in New York City, I’m still going to try and get one of those popcorn vessels. It’s what the vampire in all of us deserves, really.