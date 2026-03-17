How To Watch The Other Bennet Sister in the US right now

Move over, Lizzy – it’s Mary’s time to shine. The BBC’s The Other Bennet Sister finally drags Mary Bennet out of the piano bench shadows and into the spotlight, reimagining Jane Austen’s most overlooked middle child.

It's available to watch for free in the UK right now, but Jane Austen fans in the USA, Canada, Australia and Europe needn't miss out – we'll show you how to watch The Other Bennet Sister from outside the US below...

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister

In the UK, fans can watch The Other Bennet Sister free on BBC iPlayer – just sign up with a postcode and TV licence. It also airs on BBC One.

Abroad? It won't land on BritBox until later, but you can access BBC iPlayer from anywhere with our favorite VPN – and get 70% off with this exclusive deal for CinemaBlend readers.

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How to watch The Other Bennet Sister in the US, Canada, etc

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Other Bennet Sister in the US or anywhere else.

Just download the NordVPN app, pick a plan, and set your location back to the UK.

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The Other Bennet Sister: S01 Episodes 1-5

Episode 1 (Chapter 1)

Seemingly unremarkable and often overlooked, Mary Bennet longs to win her family’s approval. The Meryton assembly brings with it an opportunity to shine – and Mary’s first taste of romance. But when Mary’s behaviour at the ball attracts attention, she must decide between trying to please her family and forging a path of her own.

Episode 2 (Chapter 2)

After disappointment at the ball, Mary sets aside hopes of finding a match and devotes herself to more serious pursuits. But Mary’s resolve is tested when Mr Bennet's distant cousin Mr Collins visits Longbourn with a surprising proposal. Mary contemplates a decision that could save her family from ruin – but is she really willing to suppress her true feelings to secure her family’s future?

Episode 3 (Chapter 3)

In the wake of a family tragedy, the Bennet household is thrown into disarray. Mary faces an uncertain future until her aunt and uncle offer her the chance of a fresh start. At first, Mary struggles to adjust to her new life, but she begins to realise that there is a world away from the watchful eye of Mrs Bennet.

Episode 4 (Chapter 4)

Just as Mary is finding her footing in London, she overhears something which knocks her newfound confidence. Mr Hayward opens up Mary’s mind – and her heart – by introducing her to poetry. But their budding connection is complicated by Mr Hayward’s engagement. As Mary wrestles with troubling new feelings, she finds herself caught between duty, a new friendship and the possibility of love.

Episode 5 (Chapter 5)

Mary prepares for her official debut in London society, buoyed by her friendship with Ann and the attentions of Mr Ryder. But a run-in with her old rival Caroline Bingley threatens Mary’s growing confidence. Mary faces up to her old rival at a dinner party, but just as things seem to be shifting for Mary, an urgent message from home throws everything into uncertainty.

Note: UK viewers abroad can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

The Other Bennet Sister FAQ

1. When does The Other Bennet Sister premiere globally?

It premiered in the UK on 15 March 2026 on BBC One and iPlayer. It rolls out internationally soon after: Australia from 16 March on Binge, and the US/Canada from 6 May on BritBox. Episodes drop in two batches in the UK.

2. Who stars in the series?

Ella Bruccoleri leads as Mary Bennet, alongside Ruth Jones and Richard E. Grant as Mrs and Mr Bennet. The ensemble also includes Indira Varma and Richard Coyle.

3. Where was it filmed?

The series was primarily shot in Wales, with locations like the Brecon Beacons, Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan doubling for Regency England, plus some filming in Bristol. The landscapes stand in for the Lake District and southern England.

4. What is the story about?

Based on The Other Bennet Sister, it reimagines Mary Bennet as the central figure, following her journey from overlooked sister to independent woman navigating love, identity and life beyond her family.

5. Who created and produced the show?

The 10-part drama is written by Sarah Quintrell and directed by Jennifer Sheridan. It’s produced by Bad Wolf for the BBC, with Sony Pictures Television handling global distribution.