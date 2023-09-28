Noted Marvel Golf Aficionado Kathryn Newton Was Filming Her Quantumania Follow-Up Movie When Strikes Shut Things Down: ‘I Just Wanted To Keep Playing’

While the nearly-150-day WGA writers strike found a conclusion this week, the SAG-AFTRA actors strike continues to leave tons of Hollywood productions at a standstill, including for Kathryn Newton ’s upcoming followup to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the actress recently recalled how the strike affected her next movie, she spoke to how she’s since found even more solace in her longtime favorite sport: golf.

Kathryn Newton has actually been playing golf since she was four years old, and even started playing tournaments when she was eight. The Marvel actress went to the U.S. Women’s Open qualifier back in 2012 and had a possible future in pursuing the sport pro, but decided to get into acting instead. Here’s what Newton told Town & Country about her recent exploits in the sport:

I was filming a movie in Ireland, and I was golfing every weekend—there’s no better way to see where you’re shooting. And then boom, they say the strike is happening; we’re shutting down. I didn’t wanna go home—I just wanted to keep playing golf!

The SAG-AFTRA strike was called on July 14, which means actors like Kathryn Newton have been out of work and without a set to go to for over two months now. While the actress had to pause work on her most recent movie, she has spent more time getting into golf again. Currently, Newton is even taking part in the Ryder Cup’s celebrity match as the only woman playing!

Right now, while Newton pays more attention to her love of golf as her Hollywood career gets a forced halt, she shared with the magazine that “it’s nice to get back” to her “roots.” Check out Kathryn Newton at the Ryder All-Star Match:

Previously, Newton claimed she might be the best golfer in the MCU, playfully calling Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to a challenge since the Brit is also into the sport. Holland then went viral for sharing how much he’d “love to play with her” before sharing he didn’t know how good she is, but is “always looking for new friends” to play with. In the past, Holland had played with fellow MCU star Chris Pratt , saying that the Star-Lord actor was “a lot of fun” to take to the course.

While Kathryn Newton did not share which movie she specifically was shooting when the strikes took her away from the production and back into the arms of golfing, we suspect it was her upcoming Universal Monsters movie alongside Melissa Barerra, Dan Stevens and the late Angus Cloud. The mysterious movie being made by the filmmakers behind the new Scream movies was in production prior to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and is among upcoming 2024 movies, with a release date expected for April 19.

Good luck to Kathryn Newton this week at the Ryder Cup and to actors everywhere hopefully finding their own second passions as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.