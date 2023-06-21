Tom Holland Is Now Trolling Anthony Mackie When It Comes To MCU Stars With The Best Golf Skills

One of my favorite viral faux feuds (sorry Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds) is the one between Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland that’s been going strong since they starred in Captain America: Civil War together. The two have quite the history of trolling one another if the chance arises, and that streak continued as the man behind Spider-Man took a shot at the actor behind Falcon while speaking about which MCU stars have the best golf skills.

This conversation about golf started with Kathryn Newton challenging Holland , and him responding to her claim about being the “best golfer in the MCU.” Now, it's expanded to the various other actors across Marvel, including Anthony Mackie. While The Crowded Room star’s response to the Ant-Man star was cordial and welcoming, when it came to the others, he couldn’t help but joke around and throw some shade, especially since it was at the expense of Captain America. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star told IMDb :

I played with Chris Pratt quite a few times. I know that Don [Cheadle] plays. I think [Anthony] Mackie plays, but Mackie's probably fucking terrible. There's loads of people that play golf. But I've played with Chris [Pratt] a few times, and Chris makes me laugh. He's a lot of fun to play golf with.

While this comment starts and ends with Chris Pratt, it’s that jab at the Winter Soldier star in the middle that really got me. It makes sense that Holland was complimentary of the Star Lord actor because the two starred not only in Avengers: Infinity War together but they also both voiced characters in the Pixar film Onward. As for Don Cheadle, I’m pretty sure all you can do is respect him, and I’d imagine he’s an excellent golfer. But, when it comes to known jokester and fellow troll Anthony Mackie, of course the Uncharted star needed to poke fun at him.

For context, this back and forth between Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie has been going on for ages. A couple years ago the Spider-Man actor went viral for comments about Flacon not having his own movie. But, when his solo film Captain America: Brave New World was announced the Sam Wilson actor clapped back with a fantastic video of him as Captain America directed right at the man behind Peter Parker.

The two also got into a hilarious tiff over the Spider-Man ride at Disneyland when Mackie tagged Holland in a post saying the Spider-actor wouldn’t be able to beat his high score. Of course Holland responded to Mackie’s comments about the ride, noting that Spider-Man has a ride, and Captain America does not.

Now, it seems like the battle is headed to the golf course as you can see Tom Holland’s fighting words in this silly TikTok:

I’m happy to see that this ongoing hilarious squabble between Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland is still going strong. Hopefully when the Sam Wilson actor does press for Captain America 4 (which is on the 2024 movie schedule ) he’ll be able to respond to the Peter Parker actor’s claim that he’s “probably fucking terrible” at golf. Knowing The Hurt Locker actor, I’m sure he’ll have some strong words to fire back at his Marvel co-star.