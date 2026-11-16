Bake Off’s Latest Elimination Legit Made Me Cry, But There’s A Silver Lining

Spoilers ahead about the most recent episode of The Great British Baking Show.

I love reality TV, although most of the shows I watch are cutthroat like Survivor, The Traitors, or the Real Housewives. I decided to watch The Great British Baking Show for the first time this year with my Netflix subscription, and have loved how charming and wholesome the series is in comparison. As such, I was surprised when the latest episode legit made me cry, largely thanks to how much Moyin was crying over Connie's elimination. Luckily there is a silver lining with this heartbreak.

Bake Off has been a joy to watch, from Nigella Lawson's passion for eating to the kindness the contestants extend to each other. Last week's Pastry Week had my mouth watering, but for Caramel Week it was my eyes that was producing the moisture. I was bummed to see Connie eliminated, but it was the way Moyin was weeping that had me feeling misty. I mean, just look at these two.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

While the cast of Bake Off all formed sweet bonds (pun intended), Moyim and Connie were on another level. Throughout the season they were shown getting close, forming a mother/son relationship in the process. They'd also help each other's bakes when needed, despite competing against each other.

Moyim's emotional reaction to Connie's elimination was moving, as he was devastated despite winning Star Baker. I was left in a puddle by the time the latest episode ended, but luckily the franchise cheered me up thanks to some delightful content of their reunion. Case in point: the following video from Bake Off's official Instagram account. Check it out for yourself below.

I mean, how adorable are these two? Clearly their bond extends outside of the Bake Off tent, and they've remained close in the time between filming and the current season airing. It would have been heartwarming enough to merely see Connie and Moyin reuniting, but the fact that they showed off their dance moves in the above video is even more delightful. So while the latest episode of The Great British Baking Show made me cry, I'm back to enjoying the show's immense charm.

From the premiere of Bake Off's season, it seemed like the cooling process was going to be a challenge for the bakers in the midst of a heat wave across the pond. That proved challenging for Connie during Caramel Week, and after fumbling both the Signature and Showstopper, Connie was ultimately eliminated. Cue the tears.

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New episodes of The Great British Baking Show air Fridays on Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the remainder of the season makes me cry again, or if it'll stay charming and wholesome.