Megan Fox Points A Gun At Machine Gun Kelly's Crotch As She Declares Her Undying Love For Him

The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is clearly...intense. The two clearly have very strong feelings for each other, and we've seen that spill out into the public sphere more than once. Now it's doing so again, as a new magazine cover shows Fox, Kelly, and guns while she tells the world more than most of us probably need to hear.

Megan Fox isn't technically naked on the cover of GQ Style, though she is likely legally such. The pictures are steamy enough, but they're nothing compared to what Megan Fox says about Machine Gun Kelly.

I get that this is just a magazine PR shoot but can we talk for a minute about firearms safety. The first lesson anybody worth their salt will teach you about guns is that you should never point any gun at something you don't intend to shoot. I'm fairly certain Megan Fox would be distraught if she actually hit what she was aiming at here. At least her finger isn't on the trigger.

Not to be out done. Machine Gun Kelly responded in kind, with his own post, in verse, about his need for Megan Fox, in both this life and the next one.

But if this is all getting a little too serious for you, don't worry, because I think there are others that feel the same way. Comedian Nikki Glaser commented on Machine Gun Kelly's post about wanting to put a bullet in his head and have sex with Megan Fox in the afterlife with a hilarious comment...