Olivia Wilde Claims Jason Sudikis Doesn’t Pay Child Support, Despite Ted Lasso Money

The familial drama between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis continues to evolve. While the pair were never married, they do have children and so custody and support have been the issues at hand. The most recent fights between the actors have been over what court would make these decisions. Now Wilde is asking the court to order Sudeikis to pay child support because he has apparently paid none so far.

In documents obtained by The Blast , Olivia Wilde reportedly asks the judge to order Jason Sudeikis to pay child support. Wilde claims that up until now the Ted Lasso actor has paid none, “despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount.” Sudeikis has been sharing some expenses, such as paying for half of his kids’ school tuition, but when it comes to basic necessities, like food, clothing, and child care, Wilde says she has been paying for everything herself.

In addition to the child care Wilde is also asking that Sudeikis cover her legal fees. She claims in the documents that he makes a great deal more money than she does, and so he should cover the legal costs. California law allows for this, which may have been part of the reason there was an argument between the two sides over jurisdiction. Sudeikis’ wealth will also certainly play into the child support question.

While both Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are powerful and in-demand talents, it’s not hard to see why he may, at least currently, have more money than she does. Sudeikis is the co-creator and star of Ted Lasso, an incredibly well-received and successful series. Wilde’s primary focus in recent years has been directing movies of the non-blockbuster variety. Wilde has money, we know that, but it is likely dwarfed by what Sudeikis is currently making.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly split up early in 2020, though that news was not widely reported until months after the fact. At some point, Wilde began a relationship with Harry Styles, who was acting in a film she was directing Don’t Worry Darling.

The legal battle between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde began almost a year ago when Wilde was served custody papers while standing on the stage at CinemaCon. Following that, there were arguments between the two sides regarding whether custody and/or support would be decided by a judge in New York or Los Angeles. California has now become the venue for all these decisions.

While there are clearly some legal issues to be ironed out between the two, Wilde and Sudeikis have been seen being, at the very least polite to each other, so one hopes they can come to agreements that work for everybody.