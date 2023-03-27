Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth Was Just Revealed Thanks To Her Split From Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ high profile split has made headlines in recent months as the couple has worked on custody arrangements – and in one notable moment the Don’t Worry Darling director was served onstage at CinemaCon. The two have been in court in recent weeks, and as part of a declaration filed in Los Angeles, Wilde shared her own net worth.

The actress and director was sharing the state of her finances as part of a larger argument over money and why her ex is purportedly pushing her into debt. According to the paperwork, the actress makes a whopping $71K a month, but she is allegedly spending closer to $107k each month. This includes a slew of items not limited to:

$58,000 a month for her mortgage

$4,000 a month for laundry and cleaning services

$6,500 for basic utilities

The expenses were obtained by the Daily Mail and also include a declaration of the actress’ total assets. She revealed in her filing that she does have a slew invested in the stock market, with $3,902,689 in assets in that market. She also noted she has $6,021,860 invested in the real estate market. She keeps an additional $645,187 in bank accounts, according to the paperwork. That's more than $10 million.

Celebrity net worth articles are rampant on the internet, and some of these are far more accurate than others. In the case of Wilde’s finances, the information, which was filed last Thursday, seems accurate, though it was allegedly not supposed to be revealed. Her rep slammed the release of the paperwork in a statement (via E! ).

The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.

The move is part of a larger back and forth the former couple have been having in the court system as they debate custody over their two children, Otis and Daisy. The two had been ensconced in a battle over where they should talk out the custody issue, with Wilde preferring LA and Sudeikis preferring New York, with Wilde landing a victory in the custody battle earlier this month.

The Tron star has said the kids are already living in California and shouldn’t be asked to move to the East Coast. Olivia Wilde has additionally claimed Jason Sudeikis is acting in “bad faith.” While he can afford to keep these legal proceedings going in perpetuity, her financial declaration was written to indicate she cannot. Her legal team also noted:

While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot. Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.