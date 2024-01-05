Oprah Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear In The Color Purple Remake, And It Makes Sense
Plus, what she thinks about that Whoopi Goldberg connection.
Warning: this article has spoilers for the 2023 film The Color Purple.
Though this year's Blitz Bazawule-directed version of The Color Purple is actually an adaptation of the stage musical, not the 1985 film by Steven Spielberg, the 2023 remake pays more than a few nods to that Oscar-winning drama. However, despite one OG star making a cameo, and Oprah Winfrey producing the film, the original Sofia actress explained why she didn't appear in the new adaptation of the film.
One of the original film's stars, Whoopi Goldberg — who offers up one of her best onscreen performances as Celie Harris-Johnson — joined Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and the rest of the 2023 The Color Purple cast in a moving cameo. However, Goldberg's mega-famous co-star, Oprah Winfrey, declined to appear on screen this time, despite acting as an executive producer on the remake. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-slash-media mogul explained why she was M.I.A. in the musical film:
She, of course, is referring to her The Color Purple character Sofia, a career-defining '80s movie for Oprah that garnered her an Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actress. In the 2023 movie, the character is portrayed by Peacemaker star Danielle Brooks. Oprah herself metaphorically passed the torch to Brooks, personally calling her with the news that she had been cast in the iconic role. Per CBS News, Winfrey revealed:
And though Oprah declined to participate onscreen in the new adaptation, she was supportive of Goldberg's involvement, despite swirling rumors about beef between Winfrey and The View moderator. As she told THR:
As such, Whoopi Goldberg is the only OG The Color Purple cast member featured in the 2023 film. Her cameo sees the actress-comedian taking on the role of the local midwife who helps young Celie, played by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, give birth to her second child.
Director Blitz Bazawule disclosed to Variety why they ultimately chose the part of the midwife for Goldberg:
Though the filmmaker said he was "nervous" to approach the EGOT winner with the part, he had no reason to worry because it turned out to be "the best phone call ever."
So though we sadly won't get to see Oprah back in The Color Purple, moviegoers can be warmed by the fact that they'll see at least one iconic cameo in the musical and Winfrey played a massive role behind the scenes as a producer.
You can catch the musical remake of The Color Purple in theaters now, and if you want to see Winfrey on screen in the classic film, you can stream it with a Max subscription.
