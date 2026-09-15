Tom Pelphrey Shouted Out ‘Very Pregnant’ Kaley Cuoco At The Emmys. Her BTS Footage Was Even Sweeter
This was one of my favorite moments of the night.
The 2026 Emmys have come and gone, and they saw plenty of major stars take home the sought-after golden statuettes. One such person who landed an award was Tom Pelphrey, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Task. As a fan of the show, I found it satisfying to see Pelphrey win, and I also enjoyed his lovely speech, in which he showed love to his “very pregnant” fiancée, Kaley Cuoco. The sweet icing on the cake, however, was that Cuoco later recorded footage amid the festivities.
Tom Pelphrey Pays Sweet Tribute To Kaley Cuoco During The Emmys
Pelphrey was up against some stiff competition in his category, which included stars like Billy Crudup, Shawn Hatosy and Carlos-Manuel Vesga. That made the Ozark alum’s win that much more satisfying (at least for me). Upon hearing his name called, Pelphrey made his way to the stage and expressed thankfulness for his life and sobriety. From there, he also thanked his team, the head honchos at HBO as well as his cast and crew members. He then topped it all off with a particularly wonderful tribute to Cuoco and their family:
The heartwarming display was more than enough to bring Cuoco to tears and, as a whole, it made for a truly wonderful moment. Check out Pelphrey’s speech for his 2026 Emmy win in its entirety:
Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating in 2022 and, near the end of that year, Cuoco confirmed they were expecting their first child. Daughter Matilda arrived in March 2023 and, in August 2014, Pelphrey and Cuoco became engaged. And, months ago, they announced they were expecting their second child together. Cuoco and Pelphrey have been couples goals, and the former’s Emmy speech further proves that. Also adding to that assertion are the ways in which the Flight Attendant star hyped up her hubby after the show.
Kaley Cuoco Soaked In Her Partner’s Victory In Some Wonderful Ways
Later in the evening, Pelphrey had his Emmy award engraved, and Cuoco was right by his side when it happened. The actress, who recently guest starred in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, also recorded the momentous occasion. ET captured footage of Cuoco filming and shared it to Instagram. Check it out:
Cuoco didn’t stop there either, as she also shared multiple posts to her Instagram story, including some red carpet photos and a fun pic of herself holding Pelphrey’s winner envelope. What was arguably the sweetest photo of the bunch, however, was one that showed the couple calling Matilda. Take a look:
To put it simply, Tom Pelphrey has a lot to be proud of, and I’m not just talking about his major award win. He seems to have built a good life, one that includes a supportive partner and a child he loves deeply. Between this major victory and the impending arrival of his second kid, he certainly does have a lot to be thankful for, and I’m very happy for him.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Check out Pelphrey’s Emmy-winning performance as Robbie Prendergrast on Task by streaming the show with an HBO Max subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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