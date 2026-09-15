Megan Fox Is The Latest To Get In On The Celebrity Soap Trend: ‘Meet Feral Fox’

I’ve seen some wild products from celebrities in my time, from Kim Kardashian’s edible underwear to Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candles. However, for me, it's hard to top Sydney Sweeney’s genius idea to turn her bathwater into soap, and now another celebrity is looking to get in on that good, clean fun. Megan Fox has introduced Feral Fox deodorant and soap to help you smell like the “Formula of Attraction.”

Megan Fox’s new deodorant/soap duo is a collaboration with Dr. Squatch that’s marketed toward men. While it may not be the Jennifer’s Body star’s bathwater, the products provide “a scent so captivating, it turns attraction into obsession,” according to the product listing. As Fox says on her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Megan Fox's Instagram Stories)

I love this. “I’m soap now.” Anyone interested in smelling like a Feral Fox should probably jump on this offer now, because I’d imagine these limited-edition products are going to fly off the proverbial shelves.

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(Image credit: Megan Fox's Instagram Stories)

The product description says the Feral Fox men’s soap “leaves your skin clean and soaked in a wildly addictive fragrance.” It’s got a light grit, while the deodorant — also for men — is invisible glide.

(Image credit: Megan Fox's Instagram Stories)

As for what the “Formula of Attraction” smells like, the listing says it’s got top notes of Bright Bergamot, Sea Salt, Mineral Air; middle notes of Vetiver, Driftwood, Juniper Berry; and bottom notes of Sandalwood, Musk, Vintage Leather. Those are definitely scents you see used in masculine products — I love a man in musky leather — and it sounds like a pretty complex formula she’s got going on there.

I’m certain men will be interested in the idea of smelling “like Megan intended,” and this duo sounds like a great gift idea for women who trust Megan Fox to scent their men. Also, $21.50 for soap and deodorant is really a decent price — if you can even put a price on turning attraction into obsession!

Megan Fox burst back onto the social media scene earlier this year and has been killing it with the thirst traps. People are so into the actress’ every move that PR experts think she’s possibly leaving millions on the table by not joining OnlyFans or another subscription platform.

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The attention surrounding her is only likely to grow the closer we get to Jennifer’s Body 2, which is one of the LGBTQ+ movies we’re definitely looking forward to. Diablo Cody, who wrote the original, is back to write what director Karyn Kusama is calling a “fun and crazy” sequel, and Megan Fox is already driving us wild by channeling the character on social media.

Filming is expected to begin next month, but until then at least we have the 2009 original. Jennifer’s Body is just one of the sexually explicit movies streaming on Hulu right now.

And if you’re in need of a cold shower afterward, Megan Fox has the perfect “Feral Fox” soap for you.