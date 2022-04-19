Flash Fan Art Imagines Ezra Miller Being Replaced By A Hunger Games Star

The DC Extended Universe is always keeping the fans on their toes, thanks to drama on and off camera. A number of upcoming DC movies were recently delayed, including the long-awaited Flash movie. And some Flash fan art has imagined Ezra Miller being replaced by a Hunger Games star.

The conversation surrounding Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU comes as the 29 year-old actor has been getting in some legal trouble in Hawaii. There were some rumors about Warner Bros. dropping them, which the studio has since denied . Now some fan art from Instagram has imagined Hunger Games star Sam Claflin in the role. Check it out for yourself below,

Goodbye Finnick Odair, and hello Barry Allen. It seems like Sam Claflin would look awesome as the title character of The Flash, as red is definitely his color. Of course, there’s been no indication that Ezra Miller is stepping away from his role as the Justice League member. Although the situation in Hawaii is still ongoing, so some fans remain nervous.

Ezra Miller was noticeably missing from the press and premiere for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , and instead has been making headlines thanks to some scuffles in Hawaii. A number of incident have occurred, including their arrest after a confrontation at karaoke bar which resulted in harassment and disorderly conduct charged. Miller was also slapped with a restraining order by a couple on the island who claimed the actor threatened them, although said order has since been dropped.

More stories about Ezra Miller’s behavior in Hawaii continue to come out, with the cops being called in incidents going back weeks . And their absence from the Fantastic Beasts press tour definitely turned a few heads, which is why moviegoers are wondering about his future in that franchise and the DCEU. After all, Warner Bros. previously made headlines for asking Johnny Depp to step down from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts 3.

Given his time in the Hunger Games franchise, actor Sam Claflin no doubt has the the skills to play Flash in the DC Extended Universe. Although it would no doubt be shocking news if Ezra Miller was replaced, especially since they've continued to have roles in projects like Peacemaker and the upcoming Flash movie . Plus Miller's character Credence continues to have a major role in the Wizarding World.

For now, Ezra Miller seems to still have his ongoing role as Flash, so this fan art might not actually go anywhere. Still, it remains to be seen how his legal mixup in Hawaii shakes out. Although with The Flash movie already filmed and heading to theaters, the situation is definitely a complicated one.