After Arrests And Reports Of Ezra Miller’s On-Set Behavior Run Around, Warner Bros. Responds To Rumors About Wanting Him Out

Actor Ezra Miller has already had a long and successful career, partly thanks to his ongoing partnership with Warner Bros.. While he’s got a major role in both DC movies and Wizarding World, there were recently some rumors that he might be fired from those franchises. And after Miller’s arrest and rumors of his on-set behavior run around, WB has responded to rumors about wanting him out.

Ezra Miller has been making headlines lately for his recent arrest and restraining order in Hawaii. And following reports of some wild behavior on the set of The Flash, there was a rumor that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting to try and halt all future projects with the actor. The studio has now responded those rumors to IGN , which clarifies:

A source with the studio has rebuked the original report from Rolling Stone, telling IGN that no such emergency meeting took place and dismissing the claims as exaggeration.

Well, there you have it. It looks like there was no such meeting where Warner Bros. decided to pump the brakes on any projects with Ezra Miller. Considering his ongoing role in the DCEU and Fantastic Beasts franchises, this is sure to get a big reaction from fans. Especially since the latter property already had to ask Johnny Depp to step down from his role as Grindelwald.

This update from IGN refutes an earlier story about Rolling Stone which indicated that Warner Bros. might be trying to cut ties with Ezra Miller. This seemingly put a number of future blockbusters in jeopardy, especially the long-delayed Flash movie. Miller also recently reprised his role as Barry Allen in the Peacemaker finale , so his sudden firing from the Scarlet Speedster would have definitely come as a shock for the DC fans out there.

As previously mentioned, Ezra Miller has been making a number of headlines lately thanks to his alleged behavior in Hawaii. He was recently arrested at a bar for harassment and disorderly conduct, with a couple also putting a temporary restraining order on the 29 year-old actor. The cops were also reportedly called on the actor weeks earlier on the same island . All of this occurred as Miller has been noticeably absent from press for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The stories about Ezra Miller continued with a report that he displayed erratic behavior while filming the upcoming Flash movie . But fans have been anxiously awaiting the upcoming blockbuster, which will seemingly rip open the multiverse. Fans are especially eager to see the return of both Ben Aflfeck and Michael Keaton’s Batman.