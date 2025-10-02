David Harbour And Pedro Pascal Are Teaming Up For A Movie, But I’m Even More Excited About The Andor Talent Involved

David Harbour and Pedro Pascal have known each since they were 17, with the former having joked about being “mad” at the latter for 30 years because he scored the lead role in a Northwestern play. These two will share screen time in December 2026 for Avengers: Doomsday, but that’s not the only movie they have coming up together. What’s even better is that this other movie is being put together by Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

Fresh off Gilroy bringing one of the best Disney+ Star Wars TV shows to a close after two seasons earlier this year, he’ll next write and direct Behemoth! for Searchlight Pictures. According to Deadline, David Harbour is currently in talks to star opposite Pedro Pascal, and the movie will begin filming in Los Angeles later this fall. The only plot detail for Behemoth! that’s been revealed is it will focus on a cellist.

This news comes just a month before David Harbour will wrap up his time as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things Season 5. The popular science fiction/horror series that’s viewable with a Netflix subscription catapulted him to worldwide popularity when it premiered in 2016, and later netted him two Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe nomination. Season 5 will be released in three parts, with two volumes releasing November 26 and December 25, respectively, on the 2025 TV schedule, followed by the finale on December 31. Pedro Pascal already made his big exit as Joel Miller in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Of course, 2025 has been a big year for both David Harbour and Pedro Pascal on the Marvel front. Harbour reprised Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian, in Thunderbolts* (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), and he can also now be heard voicing an alternate version of the character in Marvel Zombies. Meanwhile, Pascal debuted as Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and I look forward to seeing these characters interact with each other when the events of Avengers: Doomsday roll around.

Still, as much as I like the prospect of Harbour and Pascal working together outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Behemoth! coming from the mind of Tony Gilroy is the cherry on top of this metaphorical sundae. He hasn’t directed a movie since 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, the sole installment in the action film series to not star Matt Damon, and he helmed Michael Clayton and Duplicity before that. That’s not to say he hasn’t been keeping busy with writing and producing stuff besides Andor, but I’m intrigued to see what he has cooking with Behemoth! Along with his writing and directorial duties, Gilroy is producing with Sanne Wohlenberg.

No release date has been set yet for Behemoth!, but we’ll keep you apprised on that information and more updates as they come in. Looking to next year before Avengers: Doomsday arrives, David Harbour will star in Goat and Violent Night 2, and Pedro Pascal will reprise Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu.