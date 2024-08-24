The Story Behind How Lenny Kravitz Found Out His Viral Abs Moment Makes A Cameo In Daughter Zoë’s New Movie Blink Twice

Lenny Kravitz, a rock and roll icon known for his music and unique fashion, unexpectedly became the center of attention for his gym attire and incredible abs earlier this year. A viral video showed him working out in leather pants , boots, and a mesh shirt, and he quickly caught the internet's eye. Unbeknownst to the “American Woman” performer, his viral moment would make a cameo in daughter Zoë Kravitz’s project on the 2024 movie schedule , Blink Twice. Now, she's shared the hilarious way her dad discovered his unexpected cameo.

In a humorous nod to her dad’s viral fame, Zoë included a blink-and-you-miss-it reference to his unique workout attire in her critically adored Blink Twice. Recently, she broke down how it came to be with ET, as you can see in the entertaining video below:

The decision to clue the “Fly Away” singer in on the joke seems to have been a last-minute decision. As his daughter explained:

He thought it was funny. I didn’t tell him until he screened the movie.

The viral video's inclusion in the film was also spontaneous, and it sounds like everyone on set had a good laugh over it. Channing Tatum, Zoë’s fiance and one of the movie’s stars, chimed in with his own take on his soon-to-be father-in-law ’s viral workout routine:

No one does that on a bench… Let’s just say, God, that’s Lenny Kravitz. Like the fact that he’s literally in boots, and like, a mesh shirt.

Amused by the situation, Christian Slater, who also appears in Blink Twice, couldn’t help but marvel at the 60-year-old rocker’s physique, adding his own bit of commentary:

Boy… what a set of abs he’s got.

The Divergent veteran actress added to the playful teasing, feigning disbelief over her dad’s choice to wear leather pants to the gym. Zoë continued:

Like, Oh my god, leather pants to the gym?

Channing wrapped up the light-hearted discussion with a final thought that perfectly summed up the whole vibe. The Deadpool & Wolverine star added:

Athleisure? This is Ath-Lenny.

Someone needs to give Channing a raise, because his “Ath-Lenny” joke is comedy gold!

With Blink Twice hitting theaters this past Friday, August 23, fans are buzzing with excitement. Earlier this month, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum made their red carpet debut as a couple, and they stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere, clearly enjoying every moment.

However, nothing beats a sweet father-daughter moment — Zoë looked stunning alongside her dad , rock legend Lenny Kravitz, who was effortlessly cool as usual. The playful nod to Kravitz’s workout attire by his daughter in and outside of her directorial debut just proves that the Kravitz family might be the coolest in Hollywood.

Critics agree that Blink Twice is an impressive, albeit imperfect, directorial debut for Zoë Kravitz, and many are eager to see what she does next. The positive reviews far outweigh the negatives, with the film holding a solid 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 141 critics at the time of writing. So, I'd say that this film is well worth seeing.

Blink Twice is now playing in theaters, so don't miss your chance to catch Lenny lifting in leather at a theater near you!