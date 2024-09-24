Pedro Pascal Fans Can't Handle Themselves After Seeing New Gladiator 2 Footage: 'I Apologize For The Person I Will Become'

Considering how popular the original Gladiator movie was, it’s a safe bet that many people are excited about Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Gladiator II. Having said that, I’m not sure that everybody is looking forward to the new film for the exact same reasons. While many may be looking forward to the epic story, there is clearly a contingent of fans who will be there to see Pedro Pascal and nothing else.

A new trailer for Gladiator II recently dropped and based on some responses, you’d think the only thing in it was Pedro Pascal. Several have taken to social media to swoon after the star after new video and images were dropped online this week.

i apologize for the person I will become when i see sweaty dirty broad shouldered pedro pascal and paul mescal fighting in their cute little skirts in the theater pic.twitter.com/lMpG3lAVeNSeptember 23, 2024

The Pedro Pascal thirst brigade is nothing particularly new. Over the last few years as the actor has become a major star following roles in major series like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal has become…popular with a lot of people online. Interestingly, it seems that Pascal’s shoulders are a major part of his sex appeal. Some people are really getting into it.

after a deep and careful 👀 analysis followed by infallible scientific-mathematical calculations it has become clear that the width of Pedro Pascal's shoulders is out of this world pic.twitter.com/ezE9jFvoX4September 24, 2024

If social media had existed when the first Gladiator came out maybe we would have seen the equivalent of thirst tweets concerning Russell Crowe, but I guess we’ll never know. Clearly Ridley Scott was on to something when he put together the Gladiator II cast because this is the sort of movie promotion you just can’t buy. It’s the sort of thing that is going to keep the movie at the forefront of people’s minds, which is only going to make them more likely to see it. As one post on Twitter put it...

And just like that, women will be thinking about the Romans more than men do!

The original Gladiator was that rare film that was both a box office hit and a major award winner. The sequel is certainly hoping to repeat that level of success. Ridley Scott is already calling it his best movie, so that may actually happen.

Pedro Pascal’s sex appeal is likely to help with one of those things more than the other, but if he’s able to turn in an amazing performance while also making half the theater swoon, so be it. Fans are certainly going to be turning out for the new film for a variety of reasons.

#pedropascal is a god. #GladiatorII #Gladiator2 pic.twitter.com/VuoDMHaec7September 23, 2024

The excitement for Pedro Pascal doesn’t look to be going anywhere anytime soon. After Gladiator II releases in a couple of months, he’ll be seen in Season 2 of The Last of Us. Then he’ll star in The Fantastic Four movie releasing next year. And then he’ll be back on the big screen when The Mandalorian & Grogu brings Star Wars back to the big screen in 2026.