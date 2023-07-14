'Percocet Princess' Arrested In Connection To The Death Of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

Since the announcement of the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson at age 19, there’s been an outpouring of support and love from Hollywood and fans alike, prompting a response from the Oscar winner. One aspect shrouded in mystery for De Niro and his family was the young actor’s cause of death. Now the family might be closer to an answer as a suspect named “Percocet Princess” was arrested in connection to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s death.

The New York Post reported the alleged drug dealer was taken into custody by New York Police concerning the suspected drug overdose death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson on July 13. According to a close source the reported dealer, whose real name is Sofia Haley Marks, was arrested after NYPD Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security worked together in a well-orchestrated drug sting. It was reported Marks was the person who allegedly sold the drugs that reportedly led to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s premature death.

The publication alleged the “Percocet Princess” was federally charged with the distribution of narcotics stemming from the undercover sting. Marks was reportedly set to be arraigned on July 14. In light of the serious charge, the New York City medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of De Niro Rodriguez’s death. So, family and friends won’t formally know the cause of death until an official report is issued.

The alleged charge came on the heels of the up-and-coming actor being laid to rest a few days earlier in NYC. The somber ceremony was reportedly attended by his family and several A-list co-stars from his Oscar-winning grandfather’s previous projects.

The reported update might be some relief for Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s grieving family, especially his mother Drena De Niro. The A Star is Born actress commented on Instagram that she felt her son’s alleged dealer knowingly distributed and sold him pills reportedly laced with fentanyl. She even chastised and blamed sellers for pushing tainted drugs on unknowing buyers. So, hopefully, the alleged federal charge may confirm De Niro’s suspicion.

Robert De Niro’s loss followed a time of joyous moments as he welcomed his seventh child at age 79. De Niro opened up about the lessons he learned from parenting over five decades at the time. The newborn's arrival coincided with his promotional run for the upcoming Martin Scorsese western epic Killers of the Flower Moon. The buzzworthy film is one of the most anticipated movies on the 2023 movie schedule. The Raging Bull star’s loss and the SAG strike have thrown those promotions into question. This might give De Niro and his loved ones a chance to process their grief away from the spotlight.

