These Photos Of Ghostbusters OG Dan Aykroyd In A Giant Red Parka Posing With The Younger Cast In Gorgeous Ballgowns Won't Stop Cracking Me Up

The energy in Manhattan was electric when Sony rolled out the red carpet for the world premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the newest installment in the series. The major moment which was celebrated with a grand event that took place at the AMC Lincoln Square, where stars from the iconic 1984 movie and its latest sequel gathered to celebrate the film's release. And the carpet wasn’t the only thing red, because, some photos show franchise OG Dan Aykroyd wearing a giant red parka. What's more the veteran actor wore the fit as the younger cast sported gorgeous ballgowns and suits, and I cannot stop cracking up.

The Frozen Empire cast includes original team members and a dynamic new ensemble, including Dan Aykroyd, and her certainly brought the funny with his wardrobe choice. The first of these iconic images showcases the My Girl veteran standing proudly next to McKenna Grace (who loved working with him) and Emily Alyn Lind, who were dressed in stunning ballgowns. The juxtaposition is nothing short of comedic brilliance. While Grace and Lind embody the elegance and style typical of young Hollywood stars, in what almost appears to be Ghostbusters gear, Aykroyd looks like he's accidentally wandered onto the wrong movie set:

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

In the second photo, the ensemble grows, adding Celeste O'Connor, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Logan Kim, with McKenna Grace and Emily Alyn Lind still in the mix. Here, the Trading Places icon stands amidst the group, all dressed to the nines, creating a tableau that feels like a whimsical crossover episode between Ghostbusters and a high-fashion runway show. The sight of the star, still in his giant red parka, posing with the younger cast members, all looking glamorous, is irresistibly funny. It's as if Ray Stantz decided to crash the party sans proton pack, just in case any spectral guests chose to make an appearance:

(Image credit: Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images))

It’s clear that Dan Aykroyd loves to bring a playful spirit while promoting his projects, especially when it comes to the Ghostbusters franchise. His enthusiasm shines both on set and during promotional activities, highlighting his dedication to keeping the series vibrant and engaging.

The Ray Stanz star returned for the fourth movie in the mainline franchise timeline, and though most critics had icy reactions for the film , the Ghostbusters sequel topped the box office when it debuted as part of the 2024 movie schedule a week ago. Interestingly, CinemaBlend's Frozen Empire review and audiences at large have conveyed more positive sentiments about the flick. As of right now the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at an 84% approval rating, while the critics' aggregated score is 44%.

The cast doesn't seem to be paying much attention to that latter score, as their feelings across the press tour suggest that they're having a great time. Though no one seems to be living it up more than Dan Aykroyd, and his red parka is just another example of his exuberant personality shines through.

You can catch him and the entire bustin' cast in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as it is currently playing in theaters. If you're curious how this latest installment, reportedly influenced by the animated series , stacks up for you, consider buying a ticket. Those looking for some spooky fair can take a look at our list of upcoming horror movies to find out what's soon to hit theaters near you.