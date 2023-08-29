Could Prey 2 Include An Arnold Schwarzenegger Cameo? Here’s What The Director Says

It feels like the first Prey movie came out of nowhere and became an instant success for Hulu. It was a fresh new take on the Predator franchise, and included a star-making performance by Amber Midthunder. A fanbase for the film grew quickly, with many championing the creatives to make a sequel to the prequel film. Midthunder even previously hinted at the potential for a follow-up film. Now the director has sounded off about if Prey 2 could include an Arnold Schwarzenegger cameo.

In a recent interview with Variety, Prey filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg chatted about his approach to the Predator prequel, and what other projects he would be interested in pursuing. While no confirmation about a Prey 2 was made, the director did hint at a possible future for Arnold Schwarzenegger or Danny Glover within the franchise. He said for the future:

I did learn there was an attempt to have Arnold in Predators. All I'll say is -- there's still time for those guys. They're still around, and wouldn't that be awesome?

Trachtenberg seems as excited about Schwarzenegger returning to the Predator franchise as the fans are, so this needs to happen. If there was chatter before, I’m sure talks could resume, especially following the success of the latest installment. The prequel is set in the 1700s, which is well before the events of the first two Predator movies, but where there is a will, there's a way. In a world of terrifying monsters like the Predator roaming the earth, anything is possible.

Prey 2 hasn’t even been greenlit yet, so conversations about cameos and casting are likely far from happening. Trachtenberg has moved on to other projects, like Stranger Things, where he is set to direct one of the episodes in Season 5. The anticipated final season of the Netflix show was delayed due to the 2023 WGA Strike, along with many other projects in development. Even if there are plans to make a second Prey film, any official discussions about the film are likely to be currently on hold. Right now, the team behind the streaming movie will just have to relish in the glow of their multiple Emmy nominations.

Even if official decisions can’t be made, the potential for a Schwarzenegger cameo within this universe is exciting. The actor has returned to iconic franchises before, like in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, so the action star may be open to the idea. Prey has been much more critically successful than other attempts to revitalize the franchise, so this may be the perfect opportunity for the Total Recall actor to make an appearance. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I have my fingers crossed.

Fans of the franchise check out the first Prey movie, which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. You can also watch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s legendary performance in the first Predator film, which is streaming for Max subscribers.