Rachel Zegler Got Into The Comments Section On Her Bikini Post After A Fan Thought She’d Broken Up With Her Boyfriend

Rachel Zegler has found a lot of success in her acting career with her film debut as part of the cast of West Side Story and is the lead in the box office success Hunger Games prequel . Outside of big screen work, she’s also been known for her good luck in the romance department, having met Josh Andrés Rivera on the set of West Side Story and embarking on a romance thereafter. After Zegler posted a bikini photo of herself on social media with a cryptic comment, the fans definitely had questions about her relationship status.

Summer is approaching and Rachel Zegler is here to remind us. She posted on Instagram a photo of her soaking up the sun in her bikini, a picture of her bowling name on the screen, photos of Chinatown, metal claw arcade toys, and an adorable photo of Gonzo. But all of these photos were missing Rivera and the post itself came with the caption "healed girl summer."

Her boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, isn’t in any of the photos, either. This isn't super abnormal for the actress, but between that and the "healed" caption, one fan noticed and wondered if the two were splitsville. Somewhat surprisingly, the Snow White actress gave her answer in the comments section of her post below:

I'm not sure what "healed girl summer" refers to, but Rachel Zegler is still calling Josh Andrés Rivera her “boo thang.” I get why the fan would ask given her cryptic post and her missing boyfriend, but it's nice she cleared things up.

And either way, she's a woman showing she’s having a good time in her life in more ways than one.

To note, the two met filming Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story in 2019 (Zegler played Maria and Rivera played Chino). In the time since, the two have posted selfies with each other, celebrated holidays with one another, and have been each others' dates to film premieres. In two words: "couples goals" which is why her bikini post felt a little off tonally.

The two got to work with each other again in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Rivera also memorably posted a video on X celebrating his girlfriend’s win for Action Movie Star of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards. While the two haven’t played a romantic couple on-screen yet, I’d love for that moment to come soon. Why not?

