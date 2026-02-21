What Would It Take For Mike Colter Take To Return As Luke Cage?

If you were a fan of the Marvel TV shows that originally ran on Netflix, then life is about to get very good. Not only are we just a couple of weeks away from the debut of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but the new season will also see the return of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. Of course, with Daredevil and Jessica officially part of the MCU continuity again, it leads one to wonder if we might see the other characters from those series return, like Mike Colter’s Luke Cage.

Speaking with The Direct, Colter openly admitted that there have been “conversations” between him and Marvel, indicating that a potential return is at least possible. However, Colter says there are some things he would want for his character if a return happened, including picking up where the Netflix show left off. Coulter said…

I definitely would want to see him find out what it’s like to have the power and complete control of the neighborhood and see if he can do the right thing and at the same time, keep his hands from getting dirty.

The final season of Luke Cage on Netflix saw the character become the de facto king of Harlem. He had taken over the Harlem’s Paradise nightclub and had essentially decided to deal with crime in the area by being the one who controlled it. Of course, such a position had the potential to lead Cage down a darker road, and it sounds like Mike Colter would really like to explore that. He continued…

Cause I think, a lot of times, you need to commit crimes to actually fight crime and it’s hard to say, because most of the times, you go, if you do things the right way, you wouldn’t have to break the law. But unfortunately, you have to fight at the same level as other people are fighting, so it’s really to hard to be able to stop something if you’re not willing to go to those levels.

When it was first announced that the Netflix Marvel shows were making the jump to Disney+, I was hopeful that new seasons of the shows might be possible. Luke Cage specifically was left in a very interesting place, one that would have likely made a new season very different from those that came before.

Another thing Miker Colter would want to see if he returned to the MCU is a bit more consistency in his character. He admitted to feeling there were “continuity issues” last time around with his character, and he seemingly would like to see Luke Cage handled more efficiently. He explained…

Unfortunately, I don’t have control over the writers that they choose and I think all writers have a different agenda. There has been some continuity issues throughout the seasons and years from various shows and different writers.

If there are already conversations going with Marvel Studios, then the return of Luke Cage is at least possible. Perhaps he could appear in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. If we do see a version like the character Mike Colter described, it could be a lot of fun to watch and see how Luke Cage has handled the last few years in the MCU.