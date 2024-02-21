‘Have You Seen Reacher?’ Alan Ritchson Gets Brutally Honest About Which Fast X Co-Stars He Can Beat In A Fight, And I’m Not About To Disagree With The Man

You have to go pretty far down the cast list for Fast X before you get to Alan Ritchson’s name. The towering action star stacks up against the likes of John Cena, Jason Momoa and franchise Godfather, Vin Diesel. But unlike on the hit show Reacher – available now with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video – Ritchson isn’t the top dog. Though in his mind, there is one place where he’d triumph over the rest of his Fast X crew.

Anyone who has seen the first two seasons of Reacher knows that Alan Ritchson isn’t someone to be toyed with, physically. The actor is built like a mountain, and uses that bulk to his advantage. So, during an interview on the Rich Eisen show , Ritchson was asked which of his Fast X co-stars did he believe that he could “take” physically. Meaning, beat in a fight. To which Ritchson basically replied, in the most Jack Reacher way possible:

As Ritchson says in the hilarious viral clip, “It’s what I do.” And he does it very well. So well, in fact, that DC Comics fans already are lobbying for Ritchson to play Bruce Wayne when the Caped Crusader resurfaces in the already announced The Brave and the Bold. As we know in that movie, Batman will be a mentor to Damian Wayne, the psychotic son he had with Talia al Ghul. As of right now, that movie will be directed by The Flash helmer, Andy Muschietti .

Back to Alan Ritchson for a moment, and his part in the ever-growing tapestry of Fast & Furious movies. There’s an upcoming Fast & Furious movie dated for April 11, 2025, and we anticipate his character Aimes returning to the fold. For those who might not remember, Aimes stepped in for Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), and led the charge to hunt down Dante (Jason Momoa). But now that Dante has turned his attention to Hobbs (The Rock), we figure Aimes might be helping out with that mission.

I wonder how Alan Ritchson feels about going toe-to-toe with The Rock?