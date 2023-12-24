I Just Learned The Real-Life Story Behind National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, And John Hughes Is Involved

If you somehow haven’t seen National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation yet, you're missing out on one of the best Christmas movies of all time. Please, for the love of holiday cheer, do yourself a favor and use your Hulu subscription to stream it now. The movie is a holiday classic that millions adore, hilariously depicting the chaotic pursuit of the perfect family Christmas, with Chevy Chase giving an incomparable performance as the family patriarch, Clark W. Griswold. What's surprising is that the zany holiday flick was actually inspired by a true story from writer/director John Hughes's childhood. I learned this recently, and I'm honestly amazed.

The Hughes Trilogy of Holiday Magic: Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, And Planes, Trains And Automobiles

Released in 1989, Christmas Vacation is the middle child in writer/director John Hughes' trilogy of nearly-perfect holiday films. Starting with the Thanksgiving gem Planes, Trains, and Automobiles in 1987 and concluding with one of the best holiday movies for the whole family , Home Alone in 1990, Hughes orchestrated a cinematic holiday symphony that resonates with audiences today.

Before Hughes became the maestro of holiday movies, he was a wordsmith at the Harvard Lampoon, the birthplace of the National Lampoon when it went national. In 1980, Hughes penned a short story as a loose reflection of his childhood memories of a 1959 family Christmas.

The Origins of Christmas Vacation Begin in ‘59

During Hughes's time at the humor magazine, he penned the semi-autobiographical short story “Vacation ’58 ,” which was optioned and became the driving force behind one of the best road trip movies and ’80s classic comedy , National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Following the triumph of the original Vacation in 1983, the film’s producer aimed to fast-track a sequel. However, John Hughes, uninterested in being involved, allowed the sequel, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, to be produced with minimal input from him, resulting in a film that received mixed reviews; you should check out our ranking of the Vacation franchise to see where it stacks. When producers approached him again for a third outing, Hughes agreed, feeling he had a compelling story to tell—his 1980 short story “Christmas ’59.”

Thanks to the internet’s wayback machine, holiday fans can delve into Hughes’ Christmas ’59 and witness the birth of Griswold-style chaos. The story, available for all to read , offers a glimpse into the mind of the genius who gave us some of the most beloved holiday films. Notably absent are scenes of the family car stuck under a tree, a squirrel taking over the house, or even Cousin Eddie.

Nevertheless, the short story, centered around the extended family celebrating under one roof, encapsulates the same family magic and outlandish chaos found in the holiday classic. There’s a bit of outdated humor involving a Thai Michigan State student named Xgung Wo. The cartoonish and caricature jokes haven’t aged well, but fortunately, they didn’t make it into the movie. If the character had made the cut, it is almost hard to imagine the flick becoming the timeless classic it is today.

The Laughter Lives On

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation stands as a reminder of John Hughes' genius, in particular, his ability to transform personal experiences into timeless tales.

John Hughes may have left the world in 2009 , but his legacy lives on through the hilarious Griswold family's misadventures he wrote. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will remain a cherished part of holiday traditions, making us laugh and appreciate the imperfect beauty of our own family gatherings. So, settle in, grab your favorite moose mug, pour yourself a glass of eggnog, and enjoy the timeless humor of Clark and his loving family, whether it's your first, second, or hundredth time watching this holiday season.