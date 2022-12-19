Tim Burton Tasked Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega With Making Up Viral Dance, And She Shared The Story About How It Came Together
Jenna Ortega has the skills.
Who knew that Wednesday Addams would be so trendy? Following the release of Netflix’s mega-successful series Wednesday, Jenna Ortega’s titular character has been going viral on TikTok with her “Wednesday dance,” which has even been seen and recreated by Lady Gaga. Now Ortega is opening up about how Tim Burton tasked her with the choreography and how the viral dance came to be.
Jenna Ortega recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the two got on the topic of the iconic dance. In the fourth episode, Wednesday goes to the Rave’N dance, where she does an odd but on-brand dance. Ortega discussed how she and director Tim Burton decided on what to do for it:
Although Ortega was clearly excited to choreograph the dance, she underestimated just how much work it would be. She mentioned that she also had to deal with fencing and cello lessons, likely on top of learning lines while also trying to work out a dance. Luckily (and obviously), she came through. After much research, Jenna Ortega pulled off what is now an impressive and iconic dance that is loved and recreated by many:
Between Wednesday’s dance skills that are clearly unique and Ortega’s lack of dancing experience, the routine turned out pretty incredible. It just goes to show that even making stuff up on the spot can be completely true to a character, and if there are any behind-the-scenes videos from filming that day, I would love to see them.
Since Wednesday’s release, the show has gone on to be one of Netflix’s most successful shows ever and gone viral in more ways than one. The dance isn’t the only thing that floated around TikTok, as Reese Witherspoon reacted to a Legally Blonde reference in the series, which was a crossover no one knew would happen but was a fantastic addition.
Meanwhile, viewers have also been sharing their thoughts about Wednesday’s Season 1 finale, and the consensus seems to be a combination of disbelief and and hope for a Season 2 renewal as a holiday gift. It’s clear that this new series has opened the door to a new generation of fans of The Addams Family, and if a second season of Wednesday does happen, one can only hope she continues her unique moves in celebration.
You can watch Wednesday’s dance and more in all eight episodes of Wednesday streaming now on Netflix with a subscription! Be sure to check out the Netflix 2023 TV schedule to see what’s coming to the streamer in the new year.
