Rebecca Ferguson Would Not Have Been Pleased About Getting Stuck In An Elevator Like Jennifer Garner Did At Comic-Con, And I Feel Her

Rebecca Ferguson may be known for doing kick-ass fight sequences in the Mission: Impossible and Dune movies, but she does have her personal fears. One interesting fact about the Swedish actress is that she refuses to use elevators due to her claustrophobia. Well, she wouldn’t have a pleasant experience getting stuck in one like Jennifer Garner did at Comic-Con. And, to be honest, I feel for her.

It was during a Deadpool & Wolverine fan screening at San Diego Comic-Con that Jennifer Garner, who cameoed in D&W as Elektra, found herself ensnared in an elevator mishap . However, the Alias actress wasn’t exactly suffering in that closed space, despite being trapped in there for over an hour. To get an idea of what Garner went through, check out one of the series of adorable Instagram videos she posted to update her fans:

Wasn’t she so cute? the 13 Going on 30 star handled getting stuck in an elevator way better than I would have. She was laughing, singing “99 Bottles of Beer” and bringing positive vibes to everyone else in the trapped elevator. I give the Golden Globe winner a lot of credit for keeping her cool in that situation.

If Rebecca Ferguson was in that same scenario, I don’t think she’d have been quite as calm as Jennifer Garner was. It’s incredibly ironic that a member of the cast of the sci-fi TV show Silo -- which about a community living in a giant silo -- that is claustrophobic in real life. But it’s like she once told Variety , she’s not freaked out filming the Apple TV+ series since she knows it’s a set and is very aware of the exits.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers , Rebecca Ferguson got real about her issues with claustrophobia, including how for one project, she had to wear a life cast for a project to fit prosthetics which involved thick layers of gel and latex over her head. This sent her into a panic, at which point she tried desperately to take it off before the casting begin. However, the Dune actress also spoke about how being an A-lister helps with her claustrophobia:

Well, I'm a celebrity now. So, I make sure things come down to me.

There you go! After all, why subject yourself to small spaces if you don’t have to? Rebecca Ferguson’s celebrity status certainly helped her out during the filming of The Greatest Showman. During a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the Doctor Sleep actress had no plans to take an elevator to the top of the skyscraper to participate. Here’s how Ferguson took part in the tree-lighting event without having to risk being in a small space:

Every Christmas you pull a thing...and you have to go all the way up to the top and it's in the sky...I had them bring the switch down.

That must have been perfect for Rebecca Ferguson. If she can’t get to the switch, the switch will come to her. It’s better than not being able to participate in something fun because of a fear you can’t shake off. I’d be the same way, in that I wouldn't risk my comfort levels if I know it’ll send me into a panic.

Fortunately, the M:I alum wasn’t alone in staying on the ground floor. She had the cast of The Greatest Showman there for support:

Zendaya, Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman all had to stay down in the entrance lobby for me. I'm not even proud.

I can’t say that I blame Ferguson for refusing to go up to the top of a skyscraper if it scared her. At the end of the day, no one can make you do something that makes you uncomfortable. You can watch the TikTok video of the Fallout actress describing her Christmas tree lighting incident:

It's safe to say that Jennifer Garner and Rebecca Ferguson handle elevators differently but, of course, to each their own. What works for one person may not work for another, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.