I Love Dafne Keen’s Touching Reaction To Jennifer Garner’s Elevator Mishap At A Deadpool And Wolverine Screening

When Deadpool and Wolverine opened in July, the cast had what can only be described as a whirlwind, worldwide tour. Leading men Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman quite literally traveled the globe to promote the movie , culminating in one final week that included the film’s World Premiere in New York City, followed by a raucous fan screening of the Marvel sequel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. It was during this event that Reynolds and Jackman surprised the crowd by introducing all of the celebrities who have cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine, from Chris Evans (playing The Human Torch) to Wesley Snipes as Blade. What we didn’t know, until now, is that Jennifer Garner missed the entire screening. And here’s why.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently is available in Blu-ray and 4K, and will make its Disney+ debut on November 12. Dafne Keen, who returns as X23 in the movie, sat with CinemaBlend to dig into her time on the movie, and her reaction to Channing Tatum’s Gambit accent . When I asked what the mood was like in Hall H as the cast waited backstage for Ryan Reynolds to introduce them, Keen shared a funny story about Jennifer Garner, and her sweet reaction. As Keen remembered:

Jennifer… I don't know if you know this. Jennifer was stuck in an elevator for the whole movie. She literally arrived… yeah, yeah, yeah. She was supposed to be there. And I kept texting her, being like, ‘Where are you?’ Because we’d been texting, being like, ‘Can't wait to see you!’ And then she wasn't arriving, and I was like, ‘Jennifer?’ And then she arrived, like, so stressed. I was like, ‘What happened?’ She was like, ‘I was stuck in an elevator for an hour!’ She'd been stuck in this elevator for the whole time we'd been at Hall H. She even posted it to Instagram. She did a little vlog. It's quite funny. It was hilarious. But we were all really, really excited. We were all skipping, and hugging each other. We couldn't believe that we'd even been the tiniest part (of this movie).

I have video of Ryan Reynolds introducing the cast in Hall H. You can actually tell that Jennifer Garner is frazzled as she runs on stage. I guess that’s a lot of pent-up energy from being trapped in an elevator for over an hour.

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

Seeing Dafne Keen get emotional over her friend Jennifer Garner missing their iconic Hall H screening of Deadpool and Wolverine warms my heart. You get a sense of family from this crew, whether it’s Chris Evans agreeing to say whatever Reynolds writes for him in the filthy end-credits scene, or Wesley Snipes emphatically stating their will be only one Blade… possibly ending Mahershala Ali’s chances at playing the Daywalker in the process.

What is it with celebrities and elevators? In addition to Jennifer Garner’s Hall H mishap, we also have stories of Anna Kendrick needing to be rescued from an elevator while in Toronto, and Ryan Seacrest getting stuck in one on New Year’s Eve. Forget these death traps. I’m taking the stairs from now on.

You can see Dafne Keen back in action alongside Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner if you have a Disney+ subscription , as Deadpool and Wolverine start streaming there on November 12.