Pitch Perfect TV Show: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Peacock Series

In 2012, Pitch Perfect became a surprise hit, going on to have two sequels. The franchise made acapella groups cool and spun a lot of aca-phases. As of 2021, Pitch Perfect 2 holds the title of the highest opening weekend for a musical. These films not only performed well at the box office, but they have a dedicated fan base ready to pull out their red solo cups when the opportunity arises. Now Pitch Perfect fans will be able to return to the world of competitive a cappella singing once more in a new Peacock TV show starring Adam Devine.

In September 2021, Peacock and Universal Pictures announced plans to create a Pitch Perfect TV show exclusively for Peacock. The show is still in the early stages of development, so not much is known yet, but there are some interesting and important details that have already been released about this upcoming Peacock TV show. Let’s look at what we know so far about the Pitch Perfect TV Show.

Adam Devine Will Star In The Pitch Perfect TV Show

The biggest news so far is that Adam Devine leads the cast. Devine was part of the original Pitch Perfect cast . He was one of the film’s main villain-esque characters in the first Pitch Perfect movie. He was the leader of the all-male rival a cappella group, The Treblemakers. However, by Pitch Perfect 2, he softened a bit and became the main love interest for Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson). Devine didn’t appear in Pitch Perfect 3.

In the Pitch Perfect TV Show, Devine reprises his role as Bumper Allen. This time it’s all about Bumper’s rise to semi-stardom. Adam Devine has appeared in a lot of TV shows since Pitch Perfect, including Modern Family and The Righteous Gemstones. He’s also been the lead in a few romantic comedies, like When We First Met and reuniting with Rebel Wilson in Isn’t It Romantic.

These films and TV shows have shown that Adam Devine can remain hilarious while showing a more layered side to his comedy. We’re excited to see how Devine gives Bumper more layers than we got to see in the first two Pitch Perfect movies.

The Pitch Perfect TV Show Is Set In Germany

According to the Pitch Perfect TV Show synopsis, it follows Bumper as he relocates to Germany for his music career. One of his songs becomes huge in Berlin, so he sees this as an opportunity to become an international star. The Pitch Perfect TV show takes place several years after Pitch Perfect 2.

The show will likely go into more detail on how Bumper and Amy’s relationship fizzled. We’ll also hopefully get a look at the possible rise and fall of Bumper’s career in the USA. It’s hard to tell exactly where the show will go from there, because there are a lot of different directions it could take Bumper’s fame in Germany.

The Peacock TV show Girls5eva has done a great job with a former famous band trying to revive their career, so I think the streaming service shouldn’t have much of a problem creating something clever, insightful, and fun with Bumper’s fame revival in Germany.

The Pitch Perfect TV Show Streams On Peacock

As previously stated, the Pitch Perfect TV show is a Peacock exclusive. The NBCUniversal and Comcast streaming service officially launched on July 15, 2020. The service offers two plans: the basic service that is free to everyone and Peacock Premium . With Peacock Premium, subscribers pay $4.99 a month to gain exclusive access to a number of movies and original Peacock TV shows.

The Pitch Perfect TV show may only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. However, it might be worth paying the extra $5 a month if you’re a die hard Pitch Perfect fan.

Elizabeth Banks Is An Executive Producer On The Pitch Perfect TV Show

Elizabeth Banks appeared in all three Pitch Perfect movies and directed the second film. She was also a producer on all three films. Banks has been a major part of the franchise since its inception, so it makes sense for her to continue her relationship with the Pitch Perfect world with the new TV show.

Banks will be an executive producer on the Pitch Perfect TV show along with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Adam Devine, and Megan Amram. Pitch Perfect continues Banks' growing relationship with Peacock. In June 2021, she began developing a Red Queen TV show for Peacock. She will produce, direct, and have a supporting role in the potential Peacock Red Queen TV Show.

Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, and Scott Niemeyer also were all producers on all three of the Pitch Perfect films alongside Banks.

Since the TV show was just announced in September 2021, we probably won’t see production officially starting on the Pitch Perfect series until late-2021 or early 2022--most likely early 2022. This means that the earliest we should expect the Pitch Perfect series to premiere is spring 2022. I suspect, however, that it likely won’t premiere until summer 2022 or possibly even fall 2022.

This is of course if everything goes right with pre-production and casting. If not, it's hard to say when we'll see this new TV series.

The Pitch Perfect TV Show Is One Of Several Universal Pictures Films Being Adapted Into Peacock TV Shows

In August 2021, Peacock announced plans to make a Field of Dreams TV show with Michael Schur writing and executive producing the series. The film was a 1989 movie distributed by Universal Pictures starring Kevin Costner. The film Ted starring Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, and a stuffed bear voiced by Seth MacFarlane is also becoming a Peacock TV show.

The series was announced in June 2021 and will be a prequel TV show. McFarlane is in talks to reprise his voice role as Ted. Ted is another Universal Pictures movie that will be joining the Peacock TV show lineup.

The Pitch Perfect TV Show Will Appeal To Super Fans

According to Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content NBCUniversal Television and Streaming division, the new series will have plenty of things that appeal to fans of the original Pitch Perfect movies, including music and the “quirky” sense of humor of the franchise. This likely means that the Pitch Perfect series will still have a lot of aca-jokes in it and clever easter eggs from the original three movies.

Hopefully, we also see some of the original cast make appearances in this Peacock TV show, especially Rebel Wilson and some of the Treblemakers, like Skylar Astin’s Jesse and Ben Platt’s Benji.