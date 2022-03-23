Reese Witherspoon Had A Special Tote Designed For Her Birthday, But Is It A Handbag Or Is It Cake?

Reese Witherspoon turned 46 this week, and she and her clothing company Draper James had big plans for the shebang. Not only did the company release a special tote for Reese’s birthday, but the real question I have for you is: Is it a handbag or is it cake? Take a look.

The answer? Well it’s both. Above, you can see how Julie McAllister cakes really transformed a tote the label designed into edible art. On her own social, the cake maker called it an “honor” to be able to design Reese Witherspoon’s birthday cake this year, which also included some green coloring and sprinkles, just for fun.

The real purse is eerily similar and it’s almost difficult to spot which one is, in fact, cake and which is a handbag you can purchase for $110 dollars on the Draper James site in limited quantities. I really mean it, it’s a spot-on job from the baker. In fact the flowers on the cake look more dynamic than the flowers on the actual handbag (though the blue cloth does admittedly look more like fabric on the actual bag).

The timing on this post is perfect, as Netflix’s very own Is It Cake is currently still the #1 show on the platform this week after hitting the streaming schedule in March of 2022. The Internet has been obsessed with things that are cake and things that are not for a while, so it makes sense there would be a show dedicated to the concept, as well as a hand-bag look-a-like from a major celebrity name.

In recent years, Reese Witherspoon has spotlighted a bunch of notable (and yummy-looking!) bakeries on her birthday. Last year, she highlighted Arley Cakes for her birthday and it looked delicious, though I will say you can definitely tell it’s cake.

Reese Witherspoon has been known to get a shoutout from some major celebrity names on her birthday, with other social media star Jennifer Garner reaching out last year when she turned 45. (Witherspoon is known to return the birthday favor on other celebrity's big days as well.) She won't have another major birthday milestone for a few more years, but in the meantime I can't wait to see what other cake creations she has in store.

Of course, if you're looking more for what the celebrity is doing outside of her personal life, I'd be remiss if I didn't note Apple TV+'s The Morning Show has been renewed for Season 3. So, the guy who told Witherspoon her career would "die" in her forties was certainly off-base. More news is sure to come on that front, but for now Happy Birthday (Week) to the Legally Blonde star!