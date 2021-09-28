Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Sent Sweet Messages For Gwyneth Paltrow’s Birthday (Then She Celebrated In The Bathtub)

It’s always fun to see who in Hollywood has love for one another, and the perfect time to see the different intercircles of celebrities is when one has a birthday. Yesterday was Gwyneth Paltrow’s 49th birthday, and her pals Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both gave the Marvel actress a shoutout in celebration. Paltrow did her own lowkey celebrating, though, by soaking in a rooftop bathtub, nude once more for a birthday.

If I am living life half as good as Gwyneth Paltrow when I’m in my 40’s, everything will be right with the world. Instead of partying it up with other celebrities, it looks like Paltrow has the night of her birthday all to herself in the best way possible. She took to her instagram to post a photo of herself soaking in a claw foot bathtub, seemingly on a roof somewhere overlooking the city and underneath the night sky. Check it out for yourself:

A photo posted by on

Okay, so maybe she isn’t celebrating alone. In the photo, we can see two pairs of glasses on the rock ledge - one pair probably belonging to her husband Brad Falchuk. Either way, though, it seems like a pretty swell way to spend a night.

Even though she isn’t surrounded by friends in person, she does have a ton of well-wishers throwing love her way. On her Instagram story Gwyneth Paltrow shows off all the people who are sending her birthday wishes, and there are a couple stand out names who recognized Paltrow on her birthday. Reese Witherspoon is one such celebrity, as she posted a photo of Paltrow and tagged her after giving the “brilliant woman” a big happy birthday. You can check out her tribute below:

Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show co-star also sent Gwyneth Paltrow some birthday love. Jennifer Aniston tagged the actress turned business woman in a story showing off a photo together for her birthday. Aniston laments the past, reflecting on how they used to celebrate birthdays all together. You can check out Aniston’s Instagram story post below:

While it’s true there aren’t as many big celebrations during these pandemic times, we are fortunate that the internet exists and connection to friends and family is so accessible for many. Even though she couldn’t throw a big birthday bash with COVID concerns still very relevant, her having her own run-ins with the virus, it’s great that Gwyneth Paltrow still got plenty of birthday love on her big day.

Although Gwyneth Paltrow has stepped away from acting recently in favor of running her own business, her pals and fellow business women Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are still very much into working on films and TV. The two stars currently star together in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, which just went into its second season earlier this month.