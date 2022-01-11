Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show Is Returning For Season 3, But With A Big Change

The Morning Show, the workplace drama that stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has officially been renewed for Season 3. The Season 2 finale left a lot of balls in the air for the fictional TV program, and as with the first two seasons, Alex Levy, Bradley Jackson and company will undoubtedly have to navigate complicated real-world issues. With the streaming series' return, Apple TV+ also announced a big change that will happen behind the scenes for the series’ third season.

The streaming service revealed that Charlotte Stoudt will be the new showrunner for The Morning Show Season 3, having previously worked on such acclaimed series as Fosse/Verdon, Homeland and House of Cards. The announcement comes as part of an overall multiyear deal between Stoudt and Apple TV+ to develop scripted television content. Kerry Ehrin, the showrunner for The Morning Show’s first two seasons, will serve as a consultant on the show’s third season and continue developing new series for the network. Props to the powers that be for keeping women in charge creatively going forward, particularly for this show's storyline.

Speaking of, there are no details yet about what condition Season 3 will find the UBA employees, but with Season 1’s focus on the Me Too movement, and Season 2 documenting the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus, it’s likely the series will continue to incorporate hot button issues in its characters’ lives. The Morning Show has worked a number of complicated topics into its plots, including racism, addiction, cancel culture and workplace romance.

While it’s great to have official confirmation from Apple TV+ on the series’ renewal, fans were already pretty sure we’d be getting more of The Morning Show. Reese Witherspoon seemed confident when she spoke in December, revealing that she and Jennifer Aniston had been in contact regarding Season 3. While Aniston has been busy making Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler, Witherspoon said they hoped to “get right on it,” saying:

People have been so wonderful about the show, and we’re excited to get out there and give the people what they want.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s a time jump between Seasons 2 and 3. The end of Season 2 saw The Morning Show moving to remote production after Alex Levy contracted COVID, possibly spreading it around the UBA offices. Chip Black (Mark Duplass) seemed the most susceptible, as he risked his health to try to save Alex’s career (and his own) by documenting her battle.

Bradley Jackson looked to be in the beginnings of a love triangle after Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) professed his love for her, despite her relationship with Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). Stella Bak (Greta Lee) and Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman), meanwhile, tried to hold The Morning Show together, and Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) quit, as he'd finally had enough of being ignored and underappreciated. It'll be a lot for the new showrunner to work with, but no doubt she'll find ways to bring the drama in droves.

It'll be a lot for the new showrunner to work with, but no doubt she'll find ways to bring the drama in droves.