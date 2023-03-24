Regé-Jean Page Skipped The Shirt And Went Blazer Only For Dungeons And Dragons Premiere

It’s a well-known fact that Regé-Jean Page is one suave and stylish fellow. The man really knows how to rock a suit, and he finds a way to make it unique every time. This week the star of the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie proved this fact once again as he took the red carpet for the premiere of the D&D movie in a perfectly tailored suit, without a shirt.

If you take one look at Regé-Jean Page’s Instagram you’ll see that he always is wearing suave looks that are both classic and completely unique. He typically wears a classic suit, tailored to perfection, but will throw in a fun element, like a bold color, texture, or even jewelry to make the look his own. However, this time, instead of adding an element to make Page’s look stand out he and his stylist Holly Macnaghten eliminated a piece of a classic suit ensemble, the shirt, and he looked amazing.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Anyone who watched Page in Season 1 of Bridgerton knows that the guy is in immaculate shape, and he knows how to rock a suit. So, taking away the shirt, and rocking a classic black suit, chain broach and a simple chain was such a great choice. The look was both sophisticated and sexy at the same time, which is completely fitting considering he plays a knight out to save the world in the positively reviewed Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves .

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This look also leans into the fun and cheeky nature of the movie. The entire cast of Dungeons and Dragons rocked fun outfits as Page did at the premiere. Justice Smith wore a baby blue suit and a mesh tank top while Chris Pine wore a statement bright orange tie. Meanwhile, the women of the cast also rocked some amazing looks with Sophia Lillis wearing a textured black suit and Michelle Rodriguez wearing a gorgeous black gown. Overall, everyone looked amazing on the carpet, however, Page’s shirtless look was extra swoon-worthy.

Sadly we likely won’t see Page return to Bridgerton as the extra fashionable and suave duke, but as he continues to star in fun projects like Dungeons and Dragons I’m sure there will be no shortage of excellent looks from the charismatic actor. Also, hypothetically, if Page somehow ends up as the next James Bond , then we really know we’d be in for some more epic looks from the actor. And who knows, maybe more of them will feature a tasteful semi-shirtless moment.

As the year goes on, I’m positive we’ll get more classy and unique looks from Regé-Jean Page, like this amazing shirtless, blazer moment. While we wait for more excellent suits from the actor, you can check him out in Dungeons and Dragons, where he’ll be sporting a suit armor instead of a classic suit.