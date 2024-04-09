Renée Zellweger's Next Bridget Jones Movie Is Officially Happening, And Some Franchise Vets Are Returning As Well

Arguably one of the best romantic comedies of all time, Bridget Jones’s Diary has gone on to become one of the most prolific franchises in the genre’s history. Portrayed by Renée Zellweger, fans have watched Bridget find and lose love and even become a mom and now they’re going to see her take on life’s struggles once again. The even better news is, that she’s not the only franchise vet returning when Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is released.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Grant will be reprising his role as the rakish Daniel Cleaver for the first time since 2004, after declining to appear in the third installment. Emma Thompson, who made her debut in the franchise during the 2016 addition Bridget Jones’s Baby will also be returning, presumably in the role of Doctor Rawlings. Unfortunately, it looks like Colin Firth, who played Jones’s husband, will likely not be returning given his character is deceased in the new movie. Though maybe he'll make an appearance in a flashback. After all, it wouldn't be the first time Firth turned down a Bridget Jones role only to change his mind.

However, there will be a handful of new faces to fill the void Firth’s absence will surely leave behind. Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor will be joining the cast in an undisclosed role. Leo Woodall, who recently made the internet fall in love with him in Netflix’s One Day will also be appearing in a to-be-determined role.

More On Renée Zellweget and Hugh Grant's Friendship (Image credit: Unviersal) Renee Zellweger And Hugh Grant Still Exchange Emails, Hers Are A Lot

Just like the other three films, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Helen Fielding. For fans of the film franchise who haven’t read the book, the latest installment will follow Bridget as she adjusts to life as a 51-year-old widow and single mother. Audiences can also expect a more modernized feel to the movie since texting and social media play a huge role in the story this time around — especially when it comes to Bridget’s new love interest: a 30-year-old man (perhaps this will be Woodall’s role).

Despite the previous three movies earning over $760 million at the worldwide box office and a romantic comedy resurgence happening thanks to the record-breaking Anyone But You, Universal is not eyeing a theatrical release for Bridget this time around -- at least not in the United States. While international fans will be able to see Bridget Jones” Mad About the Boy on the big screen, US fans will be forced to purchase a Peacock subscription to stream the film when it’s released on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Hopefully when filming begins, Universal will share some behind-the-scenes photos or other extras to build even more excitement for the return of this classic romcom franchise. Until then, fans can revisit the first three movies with an active Max subscription. Don’t forget to also check out Zellweger, Grant, and the other actors returning and debuting in the franchise’s other projects like Judy or Wonka while you’re at it.