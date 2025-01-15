Renée Zellweger Gets Honest About Why She Took A Six-Year Break From Hollywood

The 2025 movie schedule is full of exciting titles and big names, and that includes the next Bridget Jones movie and its star, Renée Zellweger. The actress, producer and writer will make her return to the big screen after more than half a decade away from Tinseltown. However, before she appears on the big screen again in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy this February, she got real about why she took a break from the spotlight.

The return of Bridget Jones feels like a homecoming of sorts for Zellweger, especially after she took a big break from Hollywood. To that point, she talked to British Vogue about the continuing of the exceptional rom-com franchise, her professional and personal highlights and her exciting path back to acting. Speaking about why she felt the need to take a six-year break in the first place, the Chicago star said:

Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.

Hearing that the Cold Mountain actress was feeling consumed with her various jobs in a bad way is surprising. After all, Zellweger has a stunning top 10 best films list. However, it’s understandable that even people with their dream jobs need to step away and take a breather sometimes.

The Jerry Maguire actress shared openly what she did during her acting sabbatical and how it led her back to Hollywood. She revealed:

No, no, no. I wrote music and studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs. I got healthy.

It’s wonderful to learn that Zellweger did what she needed to do and found new interests and ways of life that helped her grow. All of her accomplishments and intentional time seem like they could be molded into their own little movie.

Also, during that time off, the Judy star notably started a relationship with Ant Anstead, a popular host of multiple car and mechanic shows in the UK in the Spring of 2021. While they generally stay out of the public eye, the couple seemed to get more serious after the reality star sold his home in 2023, and they are still happy together.

Overall, whatever Renée Zellweger is up to, whether it’s professional or personal endeavors, I’m so psyched to hear that she’s doing better than she was. It sounds like the six years did her a world of good, and I'm hoping that means this new Bridget Jones movie marks the start of a long and happy continuation of her acting career.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors